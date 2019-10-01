When sculptor James Wolfe came to Johnstown in early 1989, his work with metal had already earned him space inside galleries in New York City, Harvard and Washington, D.C.
But he’d never worked with steel in its rawest form – inside a century-old mill with a furnace, a 1-ton hammer and a team of seasoned steelworkers at his side, he said.
“That was my first experience in a mill,” Wolfe said. “But I felt at home ... almost immediately.”
On Monday, the well-known sculptor returned to that “home” – where he turned thousands of tons of Johnstown steel into 10 abstract metal works of art in 1989.
Wolfe made a stop at a time a grassroots effort is underway to rejuvenate and relocate his sculptures to the heart of the city, giving him a chance to meet some of the project’s Vision 2025 planners, and tour the Gautier rolling mill where he crafted his artwork a generation ago.
“I never had another project like this one in my career – before or since,” Wolfe, now in his mid-70s, told the group, reflecting on his time in Johnstown.
Lengthy days
Wolfe was commissioned by Johnstown’s Flood Centennial Committee to create the sculptures, which served as centerpieces to a hillside trail alongside the Inclined Plane over the decades since.
Wolfe spent months living in the city in 1989 – much of that time inside Gautier, which was still owned by Bethlehem at the time.
He said he felt like he was given the keys to the historic mill.
If his sculpture was missing something he couldn’t find from the leftover “cobble” and other metal scattered around the mill, another batch of hot steel would be bent and shaped to fit his need.
At first, many of the blue-collar workers he worked alongside were skeptical of the New York artist in the corner, making art out of their livelihood, he acknowledged.
“I remember putting long days in there – and then I realized, if you didn’t work the first shift, it didn’t matter,” he said with a laugh. Wolfe said he adjusted his schedule so that he was working the morning shift, too – and will never forget days spent eating lunch with them.
Inspiration and legacy
Wolfe’s sculptures were unveiled in May 1989 – as part of a grand, summer-long celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Johnstown Flood.
A helicopter had to be used to carry the largest of the series – a nearly 1,500-pound landmark tribute – toward the top of the hill.
Unveiled with names such as “Sunrise Drill” and “Fred and Ginger,” his abstract creations were received as “confusing” to some, but they had a clear-cut purpose to Wolfe.
They were inspired by the city’s industrial heritage and the hard-working men he met while creating his art, he said.
Tools of their trade – anvils, hammers and other hand tools – decorate many of the works.
And today – 30 years later – they serve as a reminder of an age gone by, not just in Johnstown, but within the industry itself, he added.
Wolfe took a tour of Gautier on Monday and said he hardly recognized the space.
Large-screen computer monitors and other technology have replaced rust, dust and muscle, he added.
“Everything is automated now,” he said.
Grassroots effort
A Vision 2025 capture team has spent the past year using a sleeves-rolled work ethic to give Wolfe’s sculptures a second act in the city.
Members – including The Learning Lamp’s Leah Spangler and trailbuilder Mike Cook – originally intended on rejuvenating the sculptures and trail itself along Yoder Hill – but decades of erosion along the steep bank made that almost impossible, Cook said.
Trees often topple over onto the trail, and there are areas where run-off makes the path “continuously swampy,” making the hike both sloppy and unsafe, he said.
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority worked with the group to move eight of the art pieces to Kernville, where they are being cleaned up and repainted. Paint has been donated.
Contractor Andy Bellak and the Alternative Community Resource Program are also lending support, Spangler said.
The only question left unsettled is where to install them, she said, turning to Wolfe for suggestions.
“When we found out out of the blue that he was coming to Johnstown, we couldn’t believe it,” Spangler said, describing the timing as perfect.
Wolfe praised the group’s effort and said he was willing to take a look at some of their proposed locations Tuesday.
Aside from getting a quick look at his stand-alone Walnut Street sculpture Monday, he’s also planning to get a first look at the progress the group is making with the rest of the works.
“I can’t wait to see them,” he said.
