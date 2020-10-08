A string of COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset is causing county's numbers to rise this week, while Indiana County added its 13th death on Thursday.
SCI-Somerset, which houses more than 2,400 male inmates in the Somerset area, now has 21 inmates or staff members listed as COVID-19 positive – up from up from 12 on Wednesday, the state Department of Corrections online COVID-19 dashboard shows.
Thursday's report showed 15 inmates have "active" cases, as well as six employees.
Prison officials said SCI-Somerset officials are following state guidelines – in consult with the Department of Corrections and Centers For Disease Control – to ensure inmates are isolated while also cared for based on their specific needs.
"The housing unit where an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 is deep cleaned and those positive inmates are isolated from others," Press Secretary Maria Bivens said in a statement.
"Inmates still have access to showers, phones and email kiosks."
Bivens said the prison received its first positive result involving an inmate Sept. 27 after a SCI-Somerset employee tested positive a week earlier.
One inmate has since been hospitalized, while the rest are being housed and monitored in designated prison housing units.
It was not clear Thursday how many of the prison's cases were included in Somerset's latest one-day total countywide, which was 13 cases – it's highest single-day count since the outbreak's onset.
Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis, whose department is overseeing the county's COVID-19 response, said the state prison has kept the county informed of its progress in recent days. And the prison is the only known driver behind the county's recent uptick in cases, he said.
Across the region, Westmoreland County also set a one-day record with 69 cases Thursday, while Centre County saw its daily total jump back up again. Centre added 94 cases Thursday and now has 3,291 cases.
Driven by an ongoing spike in cases involving Penn State University students, Centre is now just one of three counties with a per-capita case rate of 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, Department of Health stats show. Among 644 tests reported in the county, nearly 15% were positive.
Cambria County added just four cases Thursday, a day after a one-day high of 34 the day prior.
Indiana County added six and is now at 819 cases.
Bedford County added four cases and has a total of 273 since March, while Blair County added 10 and grew to 837 cases.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added more than 1,300 cases again Thursday. The 1,376 one-day total is Pennsylvania's highest since late April, although the latest result reflects a period of much higher testing.
