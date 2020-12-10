NEW CENTERVILLE – A Mercer County man was arraigned on Thursday, accused of spitting in the face of a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset when he was an inmate at the facility, authorities said.
Daniel Aubray Allen, 27, who is currently housed at SCI-Greene, was arraigned by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville.
State police in Somerset charged Allen with aggravated assault stemming from the July 25 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, a corrections officer was unlocking a gate in the prison yard when Allen became irate and spit in his face. The officer reported the incident via his radio and left the yard.
Allen was housed at SCI-Somerset after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in Mercer County court. He was sentenced on Jan. 2 to serve 18 months to three years in state prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.