SOMERSET – An abrupt spike in COVID-19 cases now has one in three inmates testing positive inside a prison dedicated to caring for many of Pennsylvania's frailest offenders.
Following a decline that brought the case count to 40 late last week, the number of positives has surged to 285 inmates over the past several days, the Department of Corrections' COVID-19 dashboard showed Tuesday.
As of Monday, 13 of those inmates were at a local hospital for treatment related to COVID-19 complications, while 23 prison employees also tested positive, prison officials confirmed.
The prison's population – cut in half in the spring to enable inmates to better social distance – is currently at 832, including prisoners who receive personal care, nursing home care and dialysis among other "special needs" that also put many at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19.
Department of Corrections Press Secretary Maris Bivens said she was unable to provide a breakdown of which areas of the prison had COVID-19 cases. But she stressed that the Department takes the virus "very seriously" and has a comprehensive plan to mitigate its impact on the prison system statewide.
"Prison staff continue to perform enhanced screenings on employees, and those who fail are not permitted access to our facilities," she wrote in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat. "Employees continue to sanitize the facility, and inmates have been separated based upon their negative or positive test results.
"Vulnerable inmates are tested and medically checked regularly. We continue to test anyone who reports influenza-like illnesses and isolate that person until results are received."
The prison has also been operating on an enhanced safety level that puts healthy inmates in smaller "cohorts" when they aren't in their cells to limit the virus' spread if anyone begins showing symptoms.
The prison's jump in cases comes as Cambria and Somerset counties have seen sharp increases over the past six weeks.
"Just like the numbers are rising in the community, they are rising in our prison system," Bivens wrote.
Despite a rise in cases in state prisons across the state, the rate is lower than the community as a whole and the number of deaths is 187 times lower than in Pennsylvania nursing homes, according to the Department of Correction's figures.
In an interview earlier this month, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said asymptomatic prison staff first brought the virus into SCI-Laurel Highlands and SCI-Somerset, which has steadily had 50 or more cases over the past few weeks.
In SCI-Laurel Highlands' case, proactive sewer system testing enabled prison officials to detect the virus before anyone began showing symptoms and mitigation efforts have been ongoing to control the spread.
Two inmates have died while positive for the virus this month, including an 87-year-old inmate in hospice care who died while COVID-19 positive and at least four other inmates have been hospitalized due to the virus, Wetzel said Nov. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.