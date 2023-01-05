'Scariest situation': Athletic directors, coaches review emergency resources, training after Hamlin cardiac event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Like most people who watched the Monday Night Football broadcast this week, area high school athletic directors had a wide range of emotions after Buffalo Bills safety and former University of Pittsburgh player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The moment also had many thinking about their own school districts’ policies and resources available to handle emergency incidents at stadiums, gymnasiums or other venues.
“It’s the scariest situation we never want to be in,” said longtime Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan, who is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a firefighter with the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department. “As much as you do, as much training as you have, as fit as anyone is, sometimes you have to just hope and pray.”
The 24-year-old Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field after quick action by emergency personnel. The second-year Bills player was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition, but showed signs of improvement on Wednesday, according to reports.
At Westmont Hilltop, as well as districts throughout the region, steps already had been taken to address emergency situations. Districts require training in CPR and many have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on site.
Use of an AED is believed to have saved Hamlin’s life as he was treated on the field after collapsing.
“All coaches are required to take a sudden cardiac arrest class each year,” Callihan said. “At Westmont, we have multiple AEDs at all of our sites. Being an EMT for three decades, I can tell you that there is nothing scarier than what we witnessed on that field on Monday night.”
Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said the school district has been proactive in its preparation to handle emergency situations during athletic contests.
“Our district requires all of our coaches, whether paid or volunteer, including advisers for the music department and band, to be CPR-certified,” Pfeil said.
“One of our school nurses is certified to instruct CPR within our athletic department. We’re 100% – all of our coaches have done that training.”
‘Could happen to anybody’
Pfeil said the hope is to never need the training or tools, but the district has to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.
“We have multiple AEDs throughout our campuses in case something like this would happen,” Pfeil said. “The AED goes hand-in-hand with the CPR training. In order to pass the test, you have to be able to demonstrate CPR and AED (proficiency).”
Greater Johnstown has a full-time athletic trainer, Chris Verbano, who attends athletic events and practices. The high school and middle school also are located within minutes of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“We have a team doctor on our sidelines of football games as well, just because of the nature of the game,” Pfeil said.
“It’s a physical game and we found out Monday night, that something like this could happen to anybody.”
Berlin Brothersvalley Athletic Director Doug Paul, who also is the district’s veteran football coach, has seen emergency-care situations unfold with positive results.
“We try to have all of our coaches trained in CPR,” Paul said. “We also have AEDs located close to our gymnasiums – and also at our athletic fields that are located outside. In my time at Berlin, we have had to use our defibrillators twice. Thank goodness both times we were able to resuscitate the victims.
“Once it was due to the quick action of teachers, and another time our coaches were life-savers.”
Paul also cited the importance of having an athletic trainer in the school district.
“The athletic trainer is often overlooked so much,” Paul said. “We are blessed at Berlin to have a great one in Aimee Hankinson. The role she does in not only dealing with injuries, but helping in prevention of injuries is great for us here.”
Planning, quick action
Richland High School Athletic Director Tim Ripple said the Hamlin injury obviously shocked those who saw it. The NFL postponed the game.
The incident had Ripple and other athletic directors and coaches pondering “what if” something similar happened closer to home.
“Anytime that there is a situation of this magnitude, we will then look to our own policies that we have in place,” Ripple said. “It is always in our school district’s approach to be proactive and have the proper measures in place to combat situations like this one that occurred on Monday night.
“In a situation such as Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac event, time is of the essence.
“This emphasizes the importance of policies already in place. The Richland School District coaching staff and medical personnel are up to date on the latest information pertaining to sudden cardiac (incidents), which stresses implementing early defibrillation, within 3-to-5 minutes of collapse, with use of an AED and in combination with CPR, which can improve survival rates by up to 75%.”
When asked if Monday’s events might lead to additional safety measures eventually being implemented, Ripple said, “We are trying to continue to be proactive and on Tuesday we discussed ways that we could possibly improve in these areas.”
The meeting was productive.
“We discussed portable AEDs and ways to help improve our coaches, medical staff, and athletic staff to be as prepared as possible in situations like these,” Ripple said.
Reviewing policies
Ripple also credited the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association for safety measures the state’s high school athletics governing body has implemented.
“The PIAA does a great job of having requirements in place for all of our coaches yearly to take the cardiac-wise and concussion-wise testing before they begin their sports season,” Ripple said.
“Richland School District offers CPR training for our staff.
“We recently hired a full-time athletic trainer, Tracie Knaze. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience and does everything possible to keep our athletes safe. We have an ambulance present at all junior high, junior varsity and varsity home football games. Richland has AEDs throughout the school district, and are easily accessible to our stadium and gymnasium.”
Pfeil agreed that this is a good time to review policies. He also stressed the importance of having all the facts.
“When that event happened, you start to brainstorm as an athletic director,” Pfeil said. “Do we have the correct resources?
“What do we need to improve on? Those questions certainly need to be looked at, but the one thing we need to do right now is to find out what unfortunately happened to this player.
“We pride ourselves in school districts in being lifelong learners,” he said. “Let’s get educated on what happened in that sequence before we improve action plans that we have in place.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.