The late, great sports commentator Heywood Hale Broun generally is credited with coining the expression “Sports don’t build character; they reveal it,” or words to that effect more than four decades back.
Recent developments regarding Antonio Brown, or the Pirates’ Kyle Crick and Felipe Vazquez, illustrate Broun’s point.
Let’s begin with Brown, the erstwhile Steelers wide receiver, who is credited with causing enough distress with his me-first behavior in Pittsburgh – and for a few months, Oakland – that both NFL franchises were only too willing to send him packing
This landed old AB most recently in the waiting arms of the New England Patriots.
But Brown arrived in Patriots Land with fresh baggage, that being a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape.
Although unsavory, the latest allegations shouldn’t be completely shocking considering that Brown in just the past year has had legal woes ranging from reckless driving, to allegedly throwing furniture off an apartment balcony, to a couple of lawsuits from a chef and trainer alleging lack of payment for services.
Brown remained desirable and employable despite these and various football-related issues because, as one commentator put it last weekend, the NFL is about talent over character.
On that same pregame show, a panelist labeled Brown a “genius” for the way he manipulated the system to get to what ostensibly was his first choice destination, New England.
Thankfully, others on the show took issue with celebrating such behavior by bestowing the genius tag.
And that was even before this latest accusation. If Brown’s accuser in this civil case is found credible, Antonio is looking like something less than a genius.
And as the O.J. Simpson example illustrated, the burden of proof is lower in civil cases.
In typical lead-from-behind fashion, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will not put Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, which could prevent Brown from playing until this legal situation is sorted out.
Instead it’s up to the Patriots to decide if they want to play Brown vs. Miami this Sunday and in so doing deliver a one-two punch to the public images of both the franchise and the league.
A lengthy profile story on Brown that appeared in USA Today late last week painted an unpleasant picture. It included the description of Brown’s arrival at Central Michigan after a dismissal from Florida International.
According to a Central Michigan assistant at the time, Brown arrived on a bus with his possessions in a garbage bag. Now he’s signing multi-million dollar contracts.
It brings to mind the 1960s and early 1970s sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies” with its theme song, “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”
If you’re not familiar with the tune, do a quick Internet search. Then consider this Brown update to the lyrics.
There was a rambling man named Antonio Brown,
On and off the field he could really move around,
Hopping across the country, joining teams to and fro,
Some say he’s a genius, but now that doesn’t seem so.
Accusations made. Unsavory claims. Can you say career threatened?
While Brown was making his escape from the left coast, the Pirates were having a locker-room dust-up in nearby San Francisco between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.
Take it from a guy who spent a lot of time in locker rooms, teams often have players who don’t get along. However, such tensions usually don’t get to this stage where both suffer injuries and it goes public.
According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Vazquez didn’t like the music Crick was playing at his locker before a game and requested it be turned off.
Crick refused and the situation devolved into Vazquez challenging Crick to punch him, Crick refusing, then Vazquez punching Crick, and, finally, Crick landing enough punches to Vazquez to open a gash that required stitches and produced a swelled nose.
In the process, Crick hurt his hand, requiring season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his right index finger.
Rob Biertempfel, a former colleague of mine at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review who now writes for The Athletic, had detailed in mid-August a summer of Pirates clubhouse turmoil.
Included in that summation was Crick complaining to bullpen coach Euclides Rojas about Vazquez not being required to be on the field with his teammates for pregame warmups, which resulted in Crick and Rojas getting into a shouting match and needing to be separated by other players.
Unfortunately for Crick and Vazquez, the teammates didn’t get there in time at San Francisco to save Crick’s hand or Vazquez’ nose. Maybe this time those teammates were happy to let nature take its course.
And now, The Ballad of Kyle Crick:
Well people you should know about a man named Crick,
Things he said and done, they would get some people ticked,
Then one day he was jamming to some songs,
A teammate disagreed and the boxing match was on.
Punches thrown. Blood was shed. You all pay your fines now, you hear.
Recall Brown, Crick and Vazquez the next time you hear a coach or manager spout the cliché “There is no I in team.”
Remind him or her there is an M and E, as in ME.
Also, as we’ve seen, there most assuredly is an I in Antonio, Felipe and Crick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.