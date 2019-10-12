Behold the AFC North Division, the place where misery truly does love company.
Scan the NFL standings and you see the once-proud division is making a case for being the worst grouping in the league.
The cumulative record of 6-14 for the four AFC North teams is the worst of all eight NFL divisions, with only the NFC East, at 8-13 cumulatively, coming close.
By way of contrast, teams in both the NFC North and the NFC West are a combined 12-6.
The woes of the AFC North begin with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 0-5 and counting; and continue to the Steelers, at an uncharacteristic 1-4; and the Cleveland Browns, who at 2-3 are failing miserably at coming close to justifying their preseason hype.
This division is the place, it seems, where hopes of a winning record go to die.
Even AFC North-leading Baltimore, 3-2, has been largely unimpressive. The Ravens got smoked, 40-23, by Cleveland two games back.
When last seen playing in anger, the Ravens blew a lead and had to rally to win, 26-23 in overtime, against a Steelers team that ended up relying on third-team quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was unemployed at the start of the season, having been cut by the Steelers.
Through it all, the Steelers may have picked an opportune time to regress to the land of the moral victory teams. Here they are, reduced to burnishing their resume by pointing out close losses to Seattle (28-26 in week 2), San Francisco (24-20 in week 3) and last week with Baltimore.
Yet the weakness of the division foes raises hopes.
The fact that the Steelers have lost quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph to injuries along the way is a point made by those arguing that the Steelers aren’t as bad as their 1-4 record suggests.
But sometimes close losses indicate no more than a team that is unable to make big plays at critical times.
And don’t forget that the Steelers opened the season, before Roethlisberger was sidelined, by absorbing a 33-3 beatdown at the hands of the franchise’s perennial nemesis, the New England Patriots.
Also, it arguably is significant that the single Steelers win this season came against hapless Cincinnati.
So, where do the Steelers go from here? When former coach Chuck Noll once was asked that very same question after a putrid road performance by his team, Noll quipped, “Back to Pittsburgh, are you coming with us?”
Geographically speaking, the Steelers again will be coming back to Pittsburgh, this time from Los Angeles, where they have a meeting this Sunday night with the Chargers.
It is a Chargers team that also is stumbling along below .500 and is coming off having gifted the Denver Broncos their first win of 2019 in their previous game.
Despite this, one betting line I saw had the Chargers as 6.5-point favorites. Don’t these oddsmakers know the Steelers play everyone close in losses
– except New England?
It would behoove the Steelers to do better than suffering another close loss. This is a game they could win, and in most years likely would need to win to keep hope alive for this season.
But it is notable that the remaining schedule does have play dates with Cincinnati, Miami and the New York Jets, three teams with nary a win between them in 2019.
Add in a one-win Arizona team on the remaining schedule, and these are four contests with good potential for wins by the Steelers.
Still, even presuming a win over the Chargers, plus victories against these four most-modest other opponents, you’re only talking a 6-4 record.
Ordinarily, that would mean to get to a double-figure win total, the usual standard for playoff entrance, the Steelers would need to take four wins from a list of six remaining opponents that includes the Browns twice, the Ravens once, Indianapolis, the L.A. Rams and Buffalo.
However, in this year of AFC North malaise, the division title and automatic playoff berth might be claimed by a team with only nine wins, or eight.
The Ravens have a very tough schedule remaining, including games with the two remaining NFL unbeatens, the Patriots and 49ers.
The Browns, who were embarrassed 31-3 last week by San Francisco, play Seattle Sunday and New England next week, games sandwiched around a bye. The Browns easily could be 2-5 by the end of the month.
You don’t have to be totally crazy to envision a potential scenario of the AFC North title being decided by the Dec. 29 Steelers-Ravens game in Baltimore, with the winner finishing 7-9.
From the category of strange, but true, that would be eerily similar to 2010, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the St. Louis Rams on the final weekend to go 7-9 and win the NFC West on a tiebreaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.