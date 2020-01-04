The start of the year 2020 is an open invitation to offer clear-eyed projections, it being only the insertion of a well-placed slash away from the 20/20 standard for vision.
Will past be prologue in the world of sports? Or will we have new and unexpected events?
I’m seeing more of the former and perhaps only a dash or two of the latter.
In the familiar category, the Steelers will continue to spend their early draft picks on defense and then wonder why their offense can’t produce.
There was a time when one-dimensional teams could fare well in the NFL, but that no longer is true.
The Pirates will continue to lose more than they win, hampered once again by the organization’s inability to spend enough money to compete with the haves of MLB. The new management in place hopefully will improve the on-field product, but not enough to make the Pirates championship contenders.
Penn State once again will lose to Ohio State, keeping the Nittany Lions in the second echelon of the Big Ten. Under James Franklin, Penn State has lost five of six meetings with the Buckeyes. Why should that change in 2020?
Key Penguins will continue to suffer major injuries. Few NHL teams have been bitten harder by the injury bug than the Penguins in recent seasons. Jake Guentzel, the team’s leading scorer, is but the latest example as he sits out four to six months with an injured shoulder.
NFL and college football officials will continue to struggle with defining pass interference. Sometimes a defender breathing hard on the receiver is enough to draw a penalty flag.
At other times, the defender can practically tear off a receiver’s arm or jersey and there is no call.
Similarly, NFL and college football officials also will be unable to define consistently what constitutes a completed pass or targeting. Ohio State backers still haven’t gotten over calls in both areas that went against the Buckeyes in their come-from-ahead loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Hockey referees will continue to swallow their whistles in the final five minutes of regular-season games and in the entire third periods and overtimes of playoff games. Letting the players decide the game shouldn’t mean that obvious, flagrant penalties are not called simply due to the stage of the contest.
Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will continue to bite the hands that have fed him, are feeding him, or would like to feed him. The New Orleans Saints offered Brown a late-December workout, with the reported stipulation that he would not bring along his entourage. Brown brought the guys and was offered no contract. Brown said it was just a “publicity stunt” by the Saints, and Brown, at age 31, is something of an expert on publicity stunts.
NFL teams will continue to show that in the case of players such as Brown and oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon, talent is valued over character.
The Big 12 will continue to produce teams that are soft defensively. The topic was raised by the announcers of Baylor’s 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia, playing the game without many starters for various reasons, led 13-0 at the time of the “soft” discussion, with the announcers saying how much better the Big 12 had become defensively. Seconds later, the score was 19-0 Georgia.
Earlier in the bowl season, Louisiana State had edged out Oklahoma 63-28 in a playoff semifinal game. For those keeping score at home, that means the two top teams this season in the Big 12 both lost their bowl games, and were outscored in them by a combined 89-42 margin.
This coming 2020 NFL season looks increasingly like the time when haters of the New England Patriots and their long-running success will get a chance to celebrate the league’s marquee franchise clearly falling back to the pack.
Could a Steelers-like 8-8 record be on the horizon for the Patriots?
One hoped for change in 2020 is in the way the people who put out the college football playoff rankings make their subjective calls. Should the defending national champions be unbeaten when the first rankings come out, as 9-0 Clemson was this season, it would be nice if such a team could be included in the top four, even if it did have a close win along the way.
To think that many experts thought Clemson, which is on its way to yet another championship game, didn’t even belong in the top four, is stunning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.