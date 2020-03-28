Athletes and sports fans, particularly those who have seen their championship competitions eliminated by this nationwide hiatus, might want to gather at correct social distancing to drown their sorrows with liberal doses of offerings from Peggy Lee or John Greenleaf Whittier.
It was songstress Lee who asked the musical question: “Is that all there is?”
Along a similarly melancholy track, poet Whittier wrote, “For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, It might have been.”
Presumably, the NHL and NBA will return in some form and crown champions for this interrupted season. A late start for Major League Baseball isn’t likely to prevent a champion from being determined.
But for the college men’s and women’s basketball players, for any number of high school athletes in various sports, there will be never-ending speculation about how things would have turned out had the championships been contested.
Similarly, will the athletes slated to compete in the 2020 Olympics move automatically to the postponed Games, now rescheduled for 2021?
If not, it will be only natural to contemplate what might have been?
The so-called What-if? game, one former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher notably refused to play, is an otherwise common pursuit among the sporting crowd.
Fans, coaches and players indulge in speculating how things might have been different had key players not been injured, or had a college football playoff existed when their team got denied a national title by the capricious and arbitrary polls, or had an unlikely hero not emerged for the opposition.
Here’s one man’s what-if? list for some prominent teams of area interest.
The 1977 Pitt football season began with the program still basking in the afterglow of a national championship the previous campaign. The Panthers had progressed from three consecutive 1-9 seasons in 1966, 1967 and 1968, to going 12-0 in 1976.
Yes, tailback Tony Dorsett had taken his Heisman Trophy and moved on to the Dallas Cowboys, and head coach Johnny Majors had relocated to his alma mater at Tennessee. But Pitt had former assistant coach Jackie Sherrill back in the head post and there was enough returning talent to garner a No. 7 ranking in the AP preseason poll.
Pitt opened the season hosting Notre Dame, the No. 3 team in the AP preseason list and eventual national champion.
The Panthers experienced joy and despair on a single play late in the first quarter. Quarterback Matt Cavanaugh, the man counted on to make the Dorsett-less offense go, rolled away from pressure and completed a touchdown pass. But he was hit just after releasing the ball by Notre Dame defensive end Willie Fry and suffered a broken left arm.
Notre Dame rallied to a 19-9 win.
Cavanaugh eventually returned that season, his left arm in a cast. But Pitt tied Florida 17-17 in a fumble-plagued game and lost its regular-season finale to Penn State, a 15-13 setback played at Pitt Stadium during a snow/ice storm.
It was only in the Gator Bowl that Pitt hit full stride, humbling Clemson 34-3 as Cavanaugh threw four touchdown passes.
The 1976 Steelers wrote a similar story. After having won consecutive Super Bowls the previous two seasons, the Steelers struggled early to a 1-4 record, punctuated by quarterback Terry Bradshaw being sidelined in Week 5 by the infamous sack by Cleveland’s Joe “Turkey” Jones.
But the Steelers rallied behind rookie quarterback Mike Kruczek, who went 6-0 starting in place of Bradshaw.
Kruczek’s success owed a lot to the 1,000-yard rushing seasons of both Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier and a defense that posted five shutouts in the last nine games of the regular season and was rated in 2007 by ESPN.com as the greatest defense in NFL history.
The Steelers humbled the Baltimore Colts, 40-14, in a playoff opener in Municipal Stadium. It was an event notable for a small plane crashing into the stadium’s upper deck after the game, and for injuries to both Harris and Bleier that sidelined them for the next week’s AFC title game.
The Steelers lost 24-7 to the Oakland Raiders and the team many in the organization thought was the franchise’s best ever, didn’t have the trophy to prove that.
Joe Paterno went to his grave thinking his unbeaten 1994 Penn State team had deserved the national championship.
But the Nittany Lions allowed Indiana to score three times in the final 6:22 of a 35-29 Penn State win and slipped to No. 2 in the rankings, where the team remained.
What if there’d been a national playoff system then? Penn State could have made its case on the field against the Nebraska team that was awarded the national title. Instead, it was just time to ask what if?
Pittsburgh Penguins fans had a lightning strike of a what-if? moment during the 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Winners of consecutive crowns the previous two seasons, the Penguins were favorites for a three-peat.
The Penguins were winners of the Presidents’ Trophy with 119 points. Mario Lemieux had put together a 160-point season despite missing 24 games with Hodgkin’s Disease.
Yet New York Islanders forward David Volek scored at 5:16 of overtime in Game 7 and the Penguins were done.
Similar to those 1976 Steelers, many involved with the Penguins considered that 1992-93 Penguins team as even better than the previous title winners.
Instead of winning a third consecutive Stanley Cup, they were left to wonder what might have been?
