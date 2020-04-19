Answer Man was amused last week to watch a cable news host expressing his longing to attend live sports and how far he’d go in terms of wearing protective gear to sit in the stands once again.
Protective gloves and a mask? No problem.
It was obvious the guy had put some thought into this, particularly in terms of how the consumption of concessions might work, mask and all.
Popcorn was out, obviously, due to too much time required with the mask out of place to eat it. A hot dog, however, could be slipped up inside the mask for a bite or two at a time without too much health risk, other than from the dog itself.
And beer – got to have the beer – could be inhaled via a straw inserted underneath the bottom of the mask.
It occurred to Answer Man that the host was thinking about this all wrong. Instead of bemoaning the fates that have kept the games on hold, he and others like him should have embraced the possibilities for fantasies caused by this lack of actual results.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade – even if you do have to sip it through a straw slid beneath a protective mask.
Pittsburgh Pirates fans, unburdened by the likely reality of another losing season, could engage in flights of fancy.
In their imagination they could visualize that had the games been played as scheduled, their Pirates just might be sitting atop the division having stunned the baseball world with a fast start.
The only concerns in this exercise would be whether the team could keep it up and eventually qualify for postseason play.
If you’re going to dream, dream big.
Similarly, Pittsburgh Penguins fans could while away their down time speculating how the team already had raced past its first-round opponent in the Stanley Cup playoffs, buoyed by the return of high-scoring forward Jake Guentzel from shoulder surgery.
If and when the NHL actually resumes play, which according to public statements from commissioner Gary Bettman likely would not be until mid- to late May, or even beyond, Penguins fans could already be celebrating their win of a virtual Stanley Cup.
Followers of Penn State men’s basketball could be slipping imaginary hot dogs inside their masks to eat away memories of a late-season collapse that saw their Nittany Lions lose 5 of 6 games and in the process fall from 20-5 to 21-10.
While still under the influence of hot dog comfort food, these fans would feel free to envision a stunning run through the Big Ten Tournament that landed Penn State a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which, of course, the resurgent Nittany Lions won.
Fans could even have a virtual celebratory riot that blessedly would result in no actual damage to downtown State College.
Pre-tournament No. 1 seed Kansas would have found it could go home again, without the trophy.
On a more practical front, fans of all teams might while away the hours waiting for games to resume by prepping their masks for use at the stadium.
Think of the masks as yet more blank canvas on which to post messages hoping to garner attention from the television cameras.
Each member in a group of fans could print a letter on his or her mask to spell out the team’s name or other communiques.
Admittedly the camera lenses will need to be of the wide-angle variety to capture the entire message due to all the empty seats between the fans necessitated by social distancing concerns.
We can only hope that when cold weather dictates the cliched fan response of guys pulling off their shirts to show their alcohol-fueled immunity to the elements, they have the good sense to leave their protective masks in place.
While we’re traveling through this imaginary world, Answer Man now reaches into his imaginary mailbag, to retrieve and answer the imaginary questions he placed there.
Q: What’s with the Steelers signing all those XFL guys? Sign me, Vince McManly from the Isle of Malta.
A: Now that the XFL has proved yet again it was the answer to a need few were feeling, Vince, the Steelers are giving some refugees from the failed league hope. It is a nice gesture, and keeps the Steelers personnel staff busy as they contemplate how they will ignore offensive needs and add defensive players in the draft, if and when that transpires.
Q: What do you think about the concept of restarting sports without fans in the stands? Sign me Connie Ducat from Grand Strand, S.C.
A: Connie, we all must make compromises.
Often in professional sports the TV money is more important than ticket sales. Sure, owners will miss the income from tickets, not to mention from severely overpriced concessions, but as long as the operators of TV cameras are in place, they will make do.
Q: Have you been following the Kyle Larson incident? Sign me, Duke Shelby from Bugtussle, Ky.
A: Duke, the firing of the race car driver provided a triple crown of irony. First, it was curious that Larson, who initiated his demise by uttering the N-word during a gaming race, was himself part of NASCAR’s diversity program due to his partial Japanese heritage. Second, it was instructive that one can crash and burn his career even in virtual racing. Third, while McDonald’s was quick to drop sponsorship of Larson in the wake of this, executives didn’t rush to fire themselves after it came to light last week that a McDonald’s in China had posted a sign reading “black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant” due to health concerns.
