Consider it ironic that, at a time when most pro sports leagues in these United States are welcoming fresh franchise names to the championship roll call, the NFL of late mostly is seeing familiar faces taking home titles.
And this season looks like it’s going to be a replay of that trend for the NFL.
This would horrify former NFL commissioner “Parity” Pete Rozelle, who made it his life’s work to attempt to even out the competition in the league that he ran by penalizing successful teams with tougher schedules, not to mention worse drafting positions.
While it probably is not true, as some critics complained, that Rozelle wanted a league full of 8-8 teams, it is true he didn’t want to see one franchise win four Super Bowls in a six-season stretch, as the Steelers did in the 1970s.
Rozelle also would have been disturbed by the contemporary sustained excellence of the New England Patriots.
Instead, Rozelle would have much preferred what’s going on elsewhere these days in the play-for-pay ranks.
Major League Baseball had four teams win more than 100 games each last season, but the World Series title went to a 93-win Washington Nationals team that qualified for the postseason as a wild-card entry.
It was the first Series title for the Washington franchise, that had begun play in Montreal in 1969 before the eventual move to our nation’s capital for the 2005 season.
The Nationals claimed this championship by beating Houston, which in 2017 had banked that franchise’s first-ever World Series title.
The NHL’s Stanley Cup went to the St. Louis Blues last season, the first such triumph for that franchise, which had joined the Penguins and four others as part of the 1967 expansion that doubled the number of teams in the league.
In the 2017-18 season, the Washington Capitals had ruled the NHL, claiming the first Stanley Cup in that organization’s history.
Back-to-back first-time Cup champions for the NHL stands in stark contrast to what had transpired in the previous nine seasons.
The Penguins won the Cup three times, including going back-to-back in 2016-17 and 2015-16; the Chicago Blackhawks also took three championships in that nine-season stretch; and the Los Angles Kings had hoisted the Cup twice.
Even the NBA, whose title picture had been stuck in a repetitive loop in recent playoffs, got into the first-timer act last season with the Toronto Raptors earning their initial league crown.
In each of the previous four seasons, the NBA Finals had been contested by the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Warriors winning three times.
Those Warriors did make it back to the championship round last season, but couldn’t best Toronto.
While these other pro leagues have been giving new faces a ride on the title merry-go-round, don’t expect the NFL to follow suit.
Just past the midway point of the 2019 season, the NFL teams with the best records are San Francisco (8-0), New England (8-1), New Orleans (7-1), Green Bay (7-2) and Seattle (7-2).
San Francisco has won the Super Bowl five times, admittedly not since 1994, but this former league dynasty seems to have been revitalized.
New England has won the Super Bowl six times, including taking three of the past five and losing in a fourth appearance, to first-time champions from Philadelphia.
New Orleans and Seattle each have won the Super Bowl within the past 10 seasons, as has Green Bay. The Packers also won the first two Super Bowls ever played, not to mention one other Super Bowl title since and nine NFL championships in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Chances of a first-time Super Bowl champion this season seem slight.
Buffalo, which has the unfortunate record of making it to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s and losing all four, is 6-2 so far this year. But the Bills have lost to both teams they’ve faced who currently have winning records, and the cumulative record of the six teams the Bills have beaten is 9-42.
Minnesota, also 0-4 in all-time Super Bowl appearances, although not in consecutive seasons, is 6-3 this year, but has been wildly inconsistent.
The Houston Texans (6-3) have yet to make it to a Super Bowl, a status likely to continue this season.
As for the Cleveland Browns, a trendy pick before the season to make it to the franchise’s first Super Bowl, their stumble to a 2-6 record all but guarantees their fans once again will sound the battle cry “wait ‘til next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.