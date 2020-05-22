Oh, the irony as NASCAR, the racing operation that the uninitiated believe exists only so its fans can experience extreme danger vicariously, is first among the nation’s major sports to return to its schedule – without fans in the stands as a concession to safety.
The compressed NASCAR return schedule debuted Sunday on Fox, with TV ratings 38% higher than the previous race, which had been run March 8.
That was pretty much expected as sports fans who are starved for action gorge on the first offering. I know one guy who was so desperate to get back in the betting game that he put a couple of pennies on various bets, and came out ahead when Kevin Harvick won the race.
Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup race was the second in a compressed makeup schedule that resumes Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Coca-Cola 600.
The other traditional auto racing staple of the Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis 500, has been postponed until Aug. 23 in a concession to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A real-world commitment kept me from watching that Sunday NASCAR race. But I blocked out time Wednesday night to watch and the event was a spectacle, both the racing and the sideshows.
Begin with the commercials, which were heavy with auto manufacturers weighing in offering health advice and Ford noting how they’d turned from making cars to making medical equipment during the national hardship.
The empty grandstands were not as distracting as they would be for most other spectator sports. Fans of IndyCar, which regularly runs its races, other than the Indy 500, with acres of empty seats, might not have noticed.
Also, the roar of the engines is the background music to racing. Fan noise is drowned out when the cars are running. Only when the fans get to boo, or cheer, the winner in post-race celebrations are their voices notable.
Television announcers, other than the pit reporter, called the race from a remote studio.
The traditional celebrity making the cry for the drivers to start their engines was similarly done with a nod to social distancing, the command being given by way of a video.
The announcers did a great job of keeping up with the action from the studio and provided ample insight at critical junctures.
NASCAR is nothing if not an exercise in selling. The cars are rolling billboards plastered on the outside with sponsor’s names and messages. In this era of ubiquitous in-car cameras, the interior surfaces of the cars are similarly festooned with ads, as are the suits that the drivers and crew wear.
Against that backdrop, it was surprising to see so many masks being worn by drivers and crew that were blank. All that advertising space crying out to be used is an unusual missed opportunity. But not all missed the boat.
There was a Penske Racing logo on the black masks of members of that racing stable. And pit reporter Matt Yocum had a blue mask with prominent Fox logos on it.
The best mask belonged to eventual race winner Denny Hamlin. The driver had planned ahead and, while sitting in his car to do a post-race interview, pulled on a mask that was a likeness of his smiling face – from the nose down.
As for the racing product, it already is vintage in-season fare.
Reports on the first race back from the break had indicated there was some tentativeness in the driving. That wasn’t the case Wednesday, a race that had all the elements, good and bad, that have been the hallmarks of NASCAR in recent years.
There was plenty of contact and close racing. Restarts were numerous. Weather problems included a rain shower that ended the race 20 laps before its scheduled 500-kilometer (not mile) distance.
Shortly before that early conclusion we had tensions boiling over when Kyle Busch spun out Chase Elliott, an act for which Busch took full blame in the post-race interviews, saying he’d misjudged trying to get back in line.
Elliott had exited his wrecked race car following the incident and stood along the track apron to toss a one-finger salute at Busch. The act was dutifully focused upon by the cameras.
A day later, the Elliott camp still was not in a forgiving mood. Payback is anticipated. NASCAR has a grudge angle among two stars after just two races in this resumed season.
While the decision was being made whether or not to restart the race, broadcast company Fox got a bonus promo when a live fox was shown scurrying around on the unused racing surface, to the expressed amusement of the announcers.
Welcome back, NASCAR. We missed you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.