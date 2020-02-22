Spring training is a time for Major League Baseball teams to bask in the sun in Florida or Arizona, prepare for the coming regular season, and feed hope and dreams to their fans, most of whom haven’t trekked south for first-hand looks.
For Pirates fans, those hopes and dreams are tempered by historic reality. Let other fans dream of winning championships, or even having winning seasons, being a supporter of the Black and Gold means lowering your sights.
Toward that end, we convene today to contemplate what might be fair goals or expectations for the 2020 Pirates.
As alluded to earlier, as fans of the Pirates you can pretty much forget winning the World Series, a league title, finishing first in the division, or even making the playoffs as a wild card.
The Pirates have not won a World Series, or National League pennant since the 1979 season. They haven’t finished first in a division since 1992.
The Pirates have slipped into MLB’s posteason party as a wild-card entry as recently as 2015. Yet, by the 2019 season, the Pirates had fallen to last place in their division, with a 69-93 record.
Yes, they’ve cleaned house during the off-season, jettisoning manager Clint Hurdle, general manager Neal Huntington and team president Frank Coonelly.
But they still have the same ownership and are projected, according to research by the folks at my former employer, Tribune-Review Publishing, to have the second-lowest payroll in MLB this season at $69 million. The Pirates payroll was $74 million at the end of last season.
The state of MLB these days is that teams from among the upper echelons of payroll rankings win the World Series. Last season, eventual Series champion Washington opened the season with the third-highest payroll.
And teams from the lower echelons of the payroll ranks don’t win the World Series. Tampa opened last season with the lowest payroll in the big leagues and did make the AL playoffs as a wild-card, even advancing to a series vs. the Houston Astros.
For all that remarkable out-performance, Tampa didn’t come withing sniffing distance of the Series.
The 2020 Pirates would be ecstatic to be able to do something similar to Tampa. But they won’t. Some are projecting the Pirates to lose more than 100 games, such as USA Today, with a predicted record of 60-102.
Realistic goal for the 2020 Pirates: Keep the loss total in double figures.
While they’re at it, the Pirates might have a goal of trying to climb out of the basement in the NL Central, and win at least 70 games, one better than last season.
One web site running a multitude of season simulations came up with the Pirates averaging 66.8 wins, but urged betting them to come in at under 72.5 wins.
Finishing fewer than 20 games behind the eventual division champion would be a modest success.
Having two or more selections to the All-Star Game would be nice. Surprisingly, the Pirates have managed that in seven of the past nine seasons.
Getting through the trade deadline without any salary dumps being characterized as trades to build for the future would be a welcome change.
Surrendering fewer runs than the 911 allowed last season should be a reasonable goal. It was the fourth highest total in MLB in 2019. If the pitching staff can come back healthy and remain so, this should be doable.
Bettering the relatively paltry total of 758 runs scored last season shouldn’t be a Herculean task, either.
It also shouldn’t be too much to ask that Hurdle replacement Derek Shelton squelch locker-room discord, which plagued the Pirates last season.
And finally, would be it be too much to hope for the Pirates to prolong the inevitable by being 9 games or fewer behind the division leaders when the Penguins’ anticipated Stanley Cup playoff run ends, which should be mid-May, or beyond?
