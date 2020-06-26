Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.