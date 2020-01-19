The story goes that when the British surrendered to the Americans in the battle of Yorktown, their fife and drum band played “The World Turned Upside Down” to express the sentiments of the vanquished.
Although it is unclear what the betting line had been on our Revolutionary War, it’s a given that the British were heavy favorites to put down the upstart Yankee revolutionaries. Think of the British as the equivalent of New Orleans, expected to crush Minnesota, or Baltimore, anticipated to do the same to Tennessee in this season’s NFL playoffs.
In the spirit of what has become one of our greatest sporting traditions, the British got a rematch with the Americans in the War of 1812, and lost again. At least that time they got to enjoy a big lead as exemplified by the joy of burning the White House.
That arson happened in August 1814. By February 1815, the war was over and the original Patriots had laid another historic comeback win on the British.
Here the British were like Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, or Houston last weekend vs. Kansas City, or Clemson vs. Louisiana State in the college football championship.
These days, in both college and pro football, conventional wisdom, accepted truisms and historic precedent all are being shelved.
It used to be that when a team got ahead by double figures in a championship football team one could imagine the late Don Meredith crooning “turn out the lights, the party’s over.”
Yet Atlanta managed to blow a 28-3 third-quarter lead and lose to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The date was Feb. 5, 2017. The sporting world thought it had seen a generational event. It turns out that wasn’t the case considering we had two similar stunners in just the past week.
Kansas City, in what has become a franchise tradition, spent the first half of a playoff game with Houston the past Sunday filling Arrowhead Stadium with the sort of stench usually reserved for the city’s stockyards.
Houston led 24-0 early in the second quarter, but managed to lose big. I’d argue this Houston collapse was even greater than Atlanta’s vs. New England.
The Patriots had rallied to tie their Super Bowl game late and won it in overtime against Atlanta.
The Chiefs had erased their 24-point deficit in less than one quarter, leading Houston 28-24 at halftime.
Kansas City would go on to win the game by a 51-31 final, becoming the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by at least 20 points after trailing by at least 20.
A day later, Louisiana State accomplished something similar thematically, if not as great in magnitude, on its way to winning college football’s national championship.
Defending national champion Clemson, plumbing the deep recesses of its defensive and offensive playbooks, led 17-7 in the second quarter. It was the first time all season Louisiana State had trailed by two scores.
By halftime, Louisiana State had scored 21 unanswered points to lead 28-17. The 42-25 final score might look like what had been anticipated beforehand, but it was incredible considering how things had looked early into the second quarter.
Afterward, several Louisiana State players, including Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, were threatened with arrest for smoking celebratory cigars while still in the stadium. It was an ironic twist considering there had been no punishment for the way he and his teammates had torched the Clemson defense.
A subplot to the no-lead-is-safe theme is the fluidity in offensive philosophies.
Louisiana State used to run the ball and play stout defense, trying to win low-scoring games. And it worked. But this season, the second for Louisiana State with Ohio State castoff Burrow at quarterback, the offense became wide-open. You wonder if the old Tigers could have overcome a 17-7 deficit.
And in the NFL, if you squint your eyes a bit you can see top teams looking like the best units of the 1960s and 1970s did.
Admittedly, running the ball and playing defense didn’t get Baltimore anywhere in these playoffs. But San Francisco, Tennessee and even Green Bay are leaning heavily on their running games to set the tone, open the door for play-action passing, and aid their potent defenses by limiting possessions for the opposition.
Kansas City is the notable outlier in all of this, ranking just 22nd in NFL rushing yards per game, averaging 99.2.
It’s premature to say the spread offense is dead in the NFL. But San Francisco, Tennessee and Green Bay are showing that the physical football of the past still can be a winner.
Plus, it’s the sort of style that doesn’t cough up big leads.
