Taking a cue from The Beatles and their eight-days-a-week classic, last week, at least an extended eight-day definition of same, was the week that wasn’t for Pittsburgh sports.
The Pirates were embarrassed both on and off the field.
The Steelers saw the season – and maybe career – clock strike 12 for quarterback “Big” Ben Roethlisberger.
The Pitt Panthers wrote a fittingly sad end to their football rivalry with Penn State.
Begin with the Pirates, whose second-half collapse had been interrupted temporarily by winning three out of four games in San Francisco from Sept. 9-12.
Sure, the celebration was tempered by the Kyle Crick-Felipe Vazquez clubhouse fight, but hey, the Pirates actually won three out of four games against somebody.
It would lead to a surreal experience for someone like me, who had the misfortune to watch the Root Sports pregame show as the Pirates were about to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs Sept. 13
Viewers got to hear a host boastfully speak of the recent successes of the Pirates, who had gone 13-7 in their past 20 games.
The fact that this success was lipstick on a pig of a season, considering the Pirates had gone 8-30 coming out of the All Star Game break, was conveniently omitted.
Reality quickly intruded on this artificial optimism as the Cubs swept the Pirates in historic fashion, becoming just the fifth team in the majors since 1900 to score at least 14 runs in three consecutive games.
The Cubs outscored the Pirates 47-15 in that three-game sweep, which ended the past Sunday, the second day of our eight-day week.
All of a sudden the bragging about winning three in San Francisco had ceased.
The Pirates then came home to be swept in three games by the lowly Seattle Mariners, who at the end of the series were the exact equal of the Pirates, each with a pathetic 65-88 record.
But a Pirates losing streak wasn’t the worst news for the club. That unfortunately came Tuesday, day four of the eight-day week, when closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested on multiple sex-crime charges involving a 13-year-old girl.
USA Today wrote that possible convictions could lead to deportation of Vazquez, a native of Venezuela. First though, should he be convicted, Vazquez would have to serve some prison time, which if reports of what happens to child molesters in prison are correct, would make the unstable conditions back home look fairly appealing.
Roethlisberger blew out his right elbow the past Sunday, a situation hauntingly similar to the end of former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
According to an ESPN report, the Steelers knew Roethlisberger had elbow problems before that Seattle game.
He was flexing his arm after making throws and the 37-year-old left in the second quarter.
Flash back to 1982, when Bradshaw played the entire season needing pregame cortisone shots due to injuring his right elbow with an awkward throw in training camp.
Bradshaw did not play the first 14 games of the 1983 season, but was brought back to rescue a season that was slipping away after a three-game losing streak had turned a 9-2 start into a 9-5 record.
That Dec. 10 game was the last for the New York Jets at Shea Stadium and, as it turned out, the final game in Bradshaw’s Hall of Fame career. I’ll never forget the scene that day at Shea.
Bradshaw went out with a bang, throwing two touchdown passes early in what ended up a 34-7 Steelers win that put the victors in the playoffs.
His last pass was a 10-yard touchdown toss to Calvin Sweeney.
Something snapped in his right elbow, the one that had been surgically repaired the previous offseason, and Bradshaw was done with that final moment of brilliance.
Roethlisberger, who didn’t have as dramatic an exit, is expected to be able to have surgery and recover to play again. At 37 years of age and counting, we’ll see on that.
The ultimate ironic similarity is that in the 1983 NFL draft the Steelers, knowing that Bradshaw had arm problems the previous season, had passed on Pitt quarterback and future professional hall of fame player Dan Marino. The Steelers instead selected defensive lineman Gabe “Senor Sack” Rivera in the first round.
Roethlisberger’s injury had been confirmed as season-ending when, on Tuesday, the Steelers traded for ... defensive help.
It’s what they do.
The Steelers got defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a couple of lower round draft picks from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package that included the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2020. Based on recent results, you know the Steelers would have drafted a defensive player in the first round regardless, so why wait?
This run of Pittsburgh sporting sadness began Sept. 14, day one of our eight-day week.
That’s when Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi stunned the faithful by opting to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the Penn State one with under five minutes remaining in a game his Panthers trailed by seven points, 17-10.
Narduzzi defended the call after the game. He reiterated that Monday, day three of the eight-day week, blaming players’ execution, not the play calls.
Many begged to differ.
Pitt had first-and-goal at the Penn State 1 and didn’t attempt a single handoff to a running back.
The Panthers threw on first down, ran the quarterback bootleg trying to trick Penn State on second down, and threw another incomplete pass on third down before attempting, and missing, the 19-yard field goal.
The fact that Narduzzi didn’t trust his ground game to make a single yard on four traditional running attempts spoke volumes about this Pitt offense on that day.
But there is a saving grace to this week of woe. At least Penguins season starts soon.
