Like many Americans in his demographic, Answer Man grew up a fan of baseball in general, and the Major Leagues in particular.
We are a dwindling breed if declining attendance and television ratings numbers are to be believed. Baseball fans are aging right into their graves, with insufficient replacements being groomed.
The game of baseball itself still retains its appeal for me and it is heartening to see that the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League is playing even though the AAABA Tournament is a COVID-19 casualty.
But the ongoing bickering and posturing between the Major League owners and players is making that product increasingly unappealing.
Ol’ Answer Man would go so far as to say that if they just pulled the plug on the season, no tears would be shed in this household.
Our National Pastime could use that downtime to give serious thought to trying to cure some of what ails the sport on a Major League level.
Begin with games that are way too long, despite measures taken to quicken the pace.
Factor in the overdone statistical analysis that has turned broadcasts into elongated lectures on physics.
Don’t forget the blatant greed, whether it’s run-of-the-mill players commanding king’s ransom salaries or owners charging you $11 for a beer (New York Mets).
Ever-increasing ticket and concession prices make attending a game a notable investment of capital, not a mere discretionary entertainment purchase.
For this triple-figure-plus expenditure – assuming you’re not going alone – you get a product long on home runs and strikeouts. Fundamental staples such as the hit and run are about as rare as Bigfoot sightings.
Base running and simple defensive basics similarly have been forced into the background in an environment fixated on launch angles.
The NBA, the NHL, the NFL, while not as extreme examples as MLB, also could use season-long breaks in each example to conduct some soul-searching over the state of their sports and what they might consider doing to improve.
But keep throwing money at the United States Postal Service so Answer Man can continue the imagery of reaching into his imaginary mailbag to read and answer the imaginary questions he asks himself.
Q: Given the social climate, can’t we just agree to get rid of the demeaning and stereotypical sports nicknames and mascots? Sign me, Virt U. Cignaling from CHAZ or CHOP (Seattle).
A: No doubt, Virt. Funny, though, that my late father, a lifelong steelworker, never minded that the Pittsburgh NFL team was called the Steelers. Similarly, meat packers seem OK with the Green Bay Packers and complaints have been few about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
In a significant case of a so-called victim class speaking for itself, the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2005 went on record that it was perfectly fine with Florida State using the Seminole nickname for its sporting teams, putting it in the face of the NCAA that had FSU on its hit list for a “hostile and abusive” mascot. The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma also endorsed the concept of FSU Seminoles.
It is unclear how Banana Slugs feel about UC Santa Cruz using them as the mascot of their athletic teams.
Q: What’s the best way to make money betting on sports? Sign me, Letit Ride from Poker Flats.
A: Letit, the best way is to put the money back in your pocket and don’t bet. Failing that, take a lesson from investing and try to make long-term bets such as over/under for wins for a season and the like, as opposed to trying to pick who will win a certain game.
In a bit of irony, the suspension of sporting events and the betting opportunities they provided, has fueled a surge in day trading in the investment world, which experts speculate will end very badly.
