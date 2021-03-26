Rx for Rural Health | Health care payment model addresses rural hospitals' 'triple whammy'

Pa. Rural Health Model

The model was launched in January 2019 with five rural hospitals and five payers participating. Eight new hospitals joined in January 2020. Five new hospitals will start in 2021. Currently, 18 rural hospitals and six payers are participating.

Hospitals:

• Armstrong Regional Medical Center: www.acmh.org

• Barnes-Kasson County Hospital: www.barnes-kasson.org

• Bradford Regional Medical Center: www.brmc.com

• Clarion Hospital: www.clarionhospital.org

• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, Windber: www.windbercare.org

• Endless Mountains Health Systems: www.endlesscare.org

• Fulton County Medical Center: www.fcmcpa.org

• Geisinger Jersey Shore: www.geisinger.org/patient-care/find-a-location/geisinger-jersey-shore-hospital

• Highlands Hospital: www.highlandshospital.org

• Indiana Regional Medical Center: www.irmc.org

• UPMC Kane: www.kanecommunityhospital.com

• Wayne Memorial Hospital: www.wmh.org

• Monongahela Valley Hospital: www.monvalleyhospital.com

• Meadville Medical Center: www.mmchs.org

• Punxsutawney Area Hospital: www.pah.org

• Tyrone Hospital: https://tyroneregionalhealthnetwork.org

• Washington and Washington Greene Hospitals: https://whs.org/locations-practices/greene/

Payers:

• Highmark: www.highmark.com

• Gateway Health: www.gatewayhealthplan.com

• Geisinger Health Plan: www.geisinger.org/health-plan

• Medicare: www.medicare.gov

• UPMC Health Plan: www.upmchealthplan.com

• Aetna: www.aetnabetterhealth.com/pennsylvania

- Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health