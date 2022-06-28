MEYERSDALE, Pa. – While gathering alongside fellow U.S. Route 219 supporters to mark the project's latest $53 million milestone, Somerset Trust's Henry Cook recalled a day more than 30 years ago when the endeavor seemed lost.
In the late 1980s, he and fellow project stakeholders dined with a U.S. transportation secretary, only to be told the chances were "slim to none" that a four-lane limited access highway would ever travel through the county.
Somerset County only had itself to blame, Cook recalled Tuesday. In-house squabbling among community leaders over the highway's proximity to Berlin "derailed the project" a decade prior – leaving local officials with little more than an unforgettable lesson learned.
On Tuesday, Cook stood among two generation's worth of Route 219 project supporters – including Somerset County's commissioners, state highway officials and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. – to celebrate both the project's progress and the resilient path that got them there.
This time, they did it together, Cook said.
Casey, a steadfast supporter of the project, was greeted with a standing ovation for ensuring the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act had the more than $50 million needed to carry the final segment of Route 219 forward.
But Pennsylvania's senior senator rerouted the praise back toward the crowd in front of him.
He likened the county's resolve to complete 219 to the efforts shown by generations of miners who removed coal from the earth and by first responders and fellow residents in the aftermath of the crash of United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.
It took decades of that unwavering determination to make Route 219's completion possible, Casey said.
Or in President Commissioner Gerald Walker's words, it took a bipartisan "village."
"Today we're celebrating progress," Casey said of the hard-fought milestone set to carry the Route 219 project toward construction in 2028. "And it's important for people here to hear that there is progress."
Appalachian corridor
There's still work left to do and a final pot of funding to secure. But for the first time in decades, the finish line is in reach, Casey said.
Funding announced by Casey's office and state officials this spring is enabling design work to proceed to undertake years of environmental and site clearances needed to select a final route from Meyersdale to Interstate 68 in Maryland.
Both states are working toward the goal of getting the project out for bid in 2028 – thanks to Appalachian Development Highway System dollars and other federal aid injected through the Infrastructure Act.
The Infrastructure Act designated funds to complete unfinished segments of the Appalachian Development Highway System, which saw its funding all but stripped away over the decade prior.
Somerset County's commissioners, who hired two firms to lobby for the Route 219 project in 2020, said Tuesday they quickly recognized the effort to bolster the ADHS system might be their best shot at completing the final 6 1/2 miles of highway.
It took months of negotiating among lawmakers before a deal was reached in November.
Now, several unfinished sections of the Appalachian highway corridor – including segments in Tennessee and Virginia – are set to be completed in the next 10 years, Appalachian Regional Commission Senior Transportation Adviser Tom Smith said.
'We need it here'
While the highway's completion in Somerset County remains eight years away, board members were already counting its benefits.
Route 219 will mean more than just efficiently moving people and freight, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
The finished four-lane highway would allow manufacturers such as J&J Truck Bodies and Wheeler Brothers to add additional shifts – and dozens of new jobs in the process, she said.
The project would allow mining operators such as Meyersdale's Heritage Coal to recruit new workers further into Maryland.
"Opportunity and potential – that's exactly what it means to Somerset County," Tokar-Ickes said during a gathering inside Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department's social hall.
Farm workers will be able to move their goods more efficiently, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said.
And the finished highway will encourage more tourists to trek to the Great Allegheny Passage, Flight 93 National Memorial and other destinations. And will give local residents closer access to health-care and day-care facilities – the lack of which have been identified as barriers to employment in Somerset County, Kane said.
And to longtime Meyersdale Fire volunteer Mike Sipple, the moment will mean growth for his community.
Sipple was in high school the only other time Somerset County was this close to building a four-lane highway this far south in Somerset County.
The Meyersdale fire police captain is in his mid-70s now but that hasn't changed his opinion about the good the project will bring.
"Businesses, the (GAP) trail – it's going to help everyone," he said, envisioning new development near the highway's interchanges. "It's really going to do some good – and we need it here."
Bridges and water
While highway dollars have garnered most of the attention locally regarding the federal infrastructure bill, Casey noted it's just one of the benefits "often forgotten" rural Pennsylvanians will see in the coming years.
Neglected bridges across Pennsylvania are being rebuilt – creating thousands of construction jobs.
And $1.4 billion will be spent to eliminate lead service lines so residents across the state have access to clean drinking water, while funding is being allocated to expand reliable high-speed broadband into remote areas – in doing so, helping to cover the cost for eligible households who cannot afford it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.