WINDBER, Pa. – Researchers around the country continue to collaborate on studies with the Clinical Breast Care Project of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Teams at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber have been part of the program for more than 20 years, with its biobank storing, categorizing and analyzing thousands and thousands of samples.
The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences is also a partner.
Over the years, some studies have used tissue samples to examine the cancer at its molecular level and other studies involve breaking down data on the donor patients, their cancers and their long-term outcome, based on information collected with the tissue.
One recent study looked at racial disparities in cancer outcomes.
While larger-scale studies continued, the Windber team led by Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu has been examining the characteristics of the cancer cells themselves.
Using laser dissection, the scientists were able to examine both the cancer tissue and the surrounding issue separately.
“Normally tissues we use as a whole section containing cancer tissues and surrounding tissue,” Hu said. “In that study, we were able to identify significant differences between the laser capture and the non-laser capture.”
Researchers analyzed features of the cancer tissue with no surrounding tissue – the laser capture.
“We found out that they behave differently from the tissues studied as a whole section, using different methods, we saw different separations,” Hu said, adding that the surrounding, non-cancerous tissue also behaved differently away from the cancer.
“That means we can study cancer signals more accurately without the interference or noise from surrounding normal tissues,” Hu said. “The changes observed can more likely be used to target the cancer cells.”
Analyzing the surrounding tissues alone will also provide more knowledge, he said.
“Studying them separately can give us separate pathways for treatment,” he said. “We are writing that study now.”
In another study, they looked tumors with cancer cells in the surrounding tissue, or margin, and cancer with clear margins.
The goal was to see if the tumors that “leaked” cancer cells were more dangerous than those with clear margins, Hu said. Because the donors continue to provide information about their cancer progress, researchers were able to compare the two specimen groups by the patients’ outcomes.
While the results showed no trends in either group, Hu said the results are worthwhile.
“We feel the margin is not an independent factor for survival,” Hu said. “We have found that clinical staging is already predicting the outcome. The margin does not add information to it.”
The mission of the Clinical Breast Care Project to “lead the way in the fight against breast disorders and cancer” has not changed, Hu said.
Hu summed up the ongoing research: “Our studies are making progress regarding the characteristics of the tissues using different methods to study them.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
