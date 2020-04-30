Despite increased delivery options from businesses and senior centers, Pennsylvanians over age 60 continue to leave their homes more than once a week, a new survey shows.
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Pennsylvania Council on Aging on Thursday released findings on the status, needs and interests of older adults during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Results from about 3,700 participants covered food access, public risk factors and social connection, including questions on how often the older adult communicates with people outside their home and technologies they are using to connect.
Grocery stores and pharmacies were the most common destinations for all age groups over 60, Faith Haeussler, Council on Aging executive directors, said during a virtual press briefing.
Even those age 90 and over are leaving their homes about once a week, she said.
“There is a correlation between age and going to banks and the post office,” Haeussler said. “That was something we found illuminating. The older of the older adults go to the bank and post office more often than the younger group.
“We are really happy that many banks have adopted the drive-through option and the appointment option.”
The “younger” groups include those ages 60-70, who more likely to use social media, smartphones or video chat. They are also most likely to be going to work or picking up food for others – especially their parents, Haeussler said.
Those ages 71-80 are most likely of all groups to have groceries delivered, and those age 81 and older were most likely to have groceries picked up for them.
Many of those who responded cited problems with curbside pickup or delivery, Haeussler said.
The oldest group, age 81 and older, were most likely to still participate in religious events, the survey found.
“Those events are really risky for COVID-19,” she said. “They have been several incidents where there have been outbreaks because of these events. That's very concerning.”
Footnotes in the published survey report have information about clusters of coronavirus infections linked to a Slavic church in Sacramento, California, and the Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City.
Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said he was surprised to learn the older adults are going out of their homes as often as the survey showed. The Department of Aging sponsors food delivery through the Senior Activities Centers.
“Pressure that has been put on the food supply chain in terms of delivery and not having enough inventory have pushed seniors to go out,” Torres said. “They are not getting their orders completely filled.”
Survey respondents – especially those in nursing homes – shared frustration with losing communication and contact with family members. Torres said the department is working though a partnership to acquire devices that will allow more nursing home residents to have video links with family.
The report concluded with recommendations to improve access food more safely, address communication shortfalls and increase access to virtual connectivity.
“We’re very excited about this survey and its potential applications,” council Chairman Mickey Flynn said. “In addition to providing practical recommendations for helping older adults meet their needs during the COVID-19 emergency, the (council) views the data collected as a rich resource for continued planning for services for older adults now and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
