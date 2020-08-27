JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Those who turn to music in troubled times can find a dose of good vibes with Zupe and The Polka Commandos, who have released a new project – "Na zdrowie! (Nostrovia!)."
Somerset County native Zupe has steered his artistic abilities toward a genre that’s dear to his heart by composing an impressive polka recording at his Windber home with his friend Mike Popovich.
Listeners will find upbeat and witty songs with local themes, such as "Punxsutawney Phil Polka." Others, such as "Love and Family Polka," "Polka Sounds" and the title song "Na zdrowie! Polka," have universal themes.
While serving in the Air Force, Zupe was the student commander/director of the Sheppard Air Force Base Drum and Bugle Corps, and studied jazz under Juilliard master composer and pianist Paul Amrod while stationed in Europe. But it wasn’t until he returned to the states that he earned his stripes as a musician, performing as a one-man band on the East Coast hotel and resort circuit, then graduating to ballrooms and cruise lines.
“In the midst of all of this, I met Alex Meixner, while attending a Grammy nomination event in Philadelphia,” Zupe said. “He is the Van Halen of accordionists.”
The Scranton-area musician made a lasting impact on Zupe.
“He’s the ambassador of polka, and that seems to be his life’s mission – to bring polkas to the masses no matter what their age,” Zupe said.
That notion took hold after he had the pleasure to perform with Meixner a few times.
“More and more, I kept thinking, ‘Gosh, it would be kind of fun to maybe get myself to write a few polkas and see what happens.’ ”
He soon wrote "Are You Workin’? Polka," a humorous take on small talk in rust belt towns. He and Popovich then came up with "Pitiful Pierogi," a Polish man’s lament of his Italian wife’s cooking skills. With lines such as “what waste of wonderful dough” and “pierogis don’t have tomato,” the idea to make a fun and contemporary product blossomed.
Lyrics scratched on paper came to life on Zupe’s keyboard, as verse melodies, choruses and arrangements took shape.
“He gave me some ideas; I gave him some, and we played off each other on that,” Zupe said.
Zupe has submitted the album for Grammy award consideration in the Best Regional Roots Album category (there’s no longer a category for polka music).
“I’ve approached this album with modern production standards and techniques, but also a lyrical style of storytelling that might be more akin to Nashville writers,” he said. “So I think that helps us stand out above the crowd.”
In 2007, Zupe had a brush with the Grammys when he and Somerset guitarist Dave Nichols had a song from their jazz fusion album "Speechless" nominated for Best Instrumental Single from the Hollywood Music and Media Awards. They did not win, but the event made a lasting impact on Zupe.
“I actually did the red carpet experience in Hollywood," he said. "I was on a couple of magazine shows, 'Inside Hollywood,' 'ET' ('Entertainment Tonight'), and those sort of things.”
With polka music filling the air at weddings, family holiday gatherings and on Sunday morning AM radio shows, Zupe associated love and happiness with the style from an early age. He even recalled using a trumpet to accompany his father’s accordion playing to entertain his grandfather with a polka song, and how that simple act generated such joy.
“I think there’s something relatable in a lot of these stories, and I hope that comes through on this album,” he said, adding, “They show just how universal things are.”
Although polka music is not as mainstream as other forms, Zupe says it’s very much alive and well.
“There are pockets where it’s really popular,” he said, noting that states such as Texas, Michigan and Florida, and cities such as Buffalo, Milwaukee and Scranton, are polka strongholds.
The new album’s song "Polka Revolution" is Zupe’s testament to what he has witnessed on the road.
"I see people in their 30s and 40s enjoying this stuff just as much (as older folks)," he said. "They may not have the dance steps down like the older generations, but they’re trying, and gosh, it’s still fun.”
And putting a fresh twist on polkas to attract that younger audience was partially the goal of the album.
“We’re not rolling out any beer barrels here," he said. "We’re not stealing kishkas. We've got something else going on here.”
