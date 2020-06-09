The Scalp Level man shot and killed after forcing his way into a borough home late Sunday was picked up for trespassing or illegally entering three other residences earlier that weekend, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
And in two cases, he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center's psychiatric unit – including once Sunday, just hours before he broke into the Scalp Level residence, Windber Police Chief Andrew Frear confirmed during an interview Tuesday.
"In those incidents, people didn't press charges," Frear said, acknowledging that in one case, people who found Deal on their property recognized him. "It was clear he had mental health issues ... so he was taken for psychiatric help."
Over two days, the department had four encounters with Deal, including the shooting, Frear said.
Andy Fedorko found Deal inside his home earlier Sunday.
The Scalp Level retiree described it as an unexpected encounter with a "friend" who needed professional help.
"I took him fishing 8 or 10 years ago. I never had any trouble with him," Fedorko said. "The police took him to get help (that night). I don't know why the hospital would let him out."
Mental health laws
Conemaugh Health System spokesman Kyle Adams referred questions about Deal to local authorities.
Citing federal patient privacy and confidentiality laws, Adams said he was "unable to provide specifics on any patient matters."
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act – introduced as part of sweeping health-care information reform by a Republican-controlled Congress under then-Majority leader Newt Gingrich and signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton in 1996 – in part, requires patient health information to be protected for 50 years following a person's death.
The privacy law is better known as HIPAA.
In Pennsylvania, in cases where mental health treatment isn't ordered by a judge, the 1974 Mental Health Procedures Act restricts instances where people can be committed to institutions without their consent.
The act says emergency commitments – up to 120-hour evaluations – can be sought if someone is shown to be an "immediate danger to themselves or someone else," a threshold critics of the law say can be hard to meet for people seeking treatment for loved ones.
Frear said Deal didn't cause other problems for residents in the initial incidents and wasn't combative when authorities arrived.
In Pennsylvania, that "harm" threshold is important, Patton Area Ambulance Manager Steve Bakajza said.
His department has transported people to Conemaugh, Altoona-UPMC and other facilities over the years for mental health concerns.
"We've gotten calls to pick people up who were lying down on someone's porch, doing all kinds of irrational things," Bakajza said.
"But being irrational isn't enough," he said, describing the state's decades-old mental health law as "fractured."
Locally, mental health units in Johnstown and Altoona often have bed shortages, Bakajaza said.
But to him, the bigger issue "isn't a Conemaugh or Altoona thing," he said. "Everybody has to follow the same laws."
Series of incidents
Deal lived in the Scalp Level neighborhood.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, Windber Police were dispatched to an illegal entry inside a Scalp Level home on Second Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday.
"A caller reported finding someone in his home," the supervisor said.
Frear said police went to the home.
Officers said Deal was not combative and was not in the process of committing any other crimes. After speaking with him, the decision was made to get him mental health treatment, Frear said.
The next day, state police were contacted about a man lurking behind a pine tree along Sugar Maple Drive.
Frear said Windber Police responded to that incident as well.
Deal was taken into custody and transferred to a state trooper's custody, then taken to the psychiatric unit, Frear said.
Castle Doctrine case?
Sunday night, the department received its second call about Deal – in this case, at Fedorko's residence.
An officer contacted Cambria County's third-party crisis hotline for guidance and was directed to have Deal taken to stay with family, who were to follow up with a counselor on Monday, Frear said.
Just before midnight – about an hour after Deal was dropped off at his home – a woman confronted Deal on the stairway of her Second Street home's basement, investigators said in a press conference Monday.
The woman warned Deal several times that she was armed and to "get out," but the Scalp Level man continued up the stairs, Frear said Monday.
He was within six feet of the woman when she fired, striking him in the head, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said an investigation into the incident is still underway. But it appears the woman was justified in using deadly force against an intruder and "stranger" who wouldn't back down.
Pointing to Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine, the district attorney said residents have the right to use deadly force against aggressors who illegally enter their residences – if they believe they are at risk of serious injury, rape or death.
'Just a real shame'
Scalp Level resident George Hancock was saddened to hear Deal had died.
Hancock has lived near Deal for 27 years – and said he'd often exchange hellos with the man when they'd cross paths in the area.
Deal, he said, had a few close friends but often kept to himself otherwise.
He'd often walk alone and carried a backpack wherever he went, Hancock said.
As a young man, Deal competitively raced dirt bikes in Indiana County. As the years went by, he never seemed to have a steady job, Hancock said.
"When the police were in the neighborhood, they seemed to keep an eye on him," Hancock said.
A search through online dockets in Cambria and Somerset counties indicated the man had no criminal record, aside from minor traffic violations, over the past 15 years.
Deal lost a brother in the past two years, Hancock said. He seemed to spend much of his time in his Scalp Level neighborhood, oftentimes fixing small engine motorcycles or dirt bikes in recent years, Hancock added.
"Anytime anyone had a problem with their bike, he was the guy to fix it," said Tom Mattis, another Scalp Level resident.
Mattis said he didn't know Deal well but said the man was raised by a good family.
Mattis said he heard sirens the night of the fatal shooting and was shocked to learn about the outcome.
"It's sad. It sounded like that woman had no choice that night," Mattis said of the shooting. "They're good people, too."
Hancock described the incident as a tragedy for the small coal town.
"It's just a real shame," he said.
