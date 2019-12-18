A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday morning after he gave a ride to a woman who was walking home in the cold and then stole her purse, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Todd M. Devico, 40, of the 400 Gerrard Street, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police she was walking home from her mother’s house in Ferndale around 1:30 a.m. She was walking passed Habits on Franklin Street, when Devico pulled up in a truck and offered her a ride.
Devico drove the woman home and then drove away,
About 10 or 15 minutes later Devico returned and gave her a telephone number in case she ever needed a ride.
The woman said she became frightened when Devico forced his way inside and demanded a soda. When she returned to the living room with the soft drink, Devico was gone and so was her purse, the complaint said.
Police later found Devico at the Sheetz store in Moxham. Police said they found the purse in Devico’s truck, bank cards in his pockets and a bank card in the trash.
Devico was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
