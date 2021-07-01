PITTSBURGH – College athletics entered a new world on Thursday, as an NCAA rule change went into effect that allows athletes to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness.
College athletes across the country will now be able to sign endorsement deals and earn royalties from the sales of jerseys, college video games, and college team trading cards. They will also be allowed to hire agents to represent them in NIL agreements.
The rule change is a stopgap measure, as President Mark Emmert said the NCAA will continue to work with Congress on federal legislation.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said the varying state laws complicate matters during a Zoom call with local media on Thursday morning.
“Ideally, we don't have state laws governing college athletics,” Lyke said. “Obviously. that's the one thing we don't want – patchwork laws, everyone operating under different rules. But in this case, we do have that.”
Lyke added that although the situation is less than ideal, the overarching tenets that keep pay-for-play and recruiting inducements prohibited across all 50 states are “a positive thing.”
The NCAA made the announcement on Wednesday, hours after Pennsylvania became the first state to allow college athletes to sign NIL deals when Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law the state budget, which included an article permitting NIL compensation. Several other states had NIL legislation go into effect on Thursday.
Despite the sudden change in NCAA rules and state law, Lyke said the school wasn’t blindsided by it.
“We've had a name, image and likeness task force in our department that formed in January in anticipation of this,” Lyke said
On Wednesday Pitt announced an NIL program called “Forged Here.”
The program is “designed to equip Pitt student-athletes with the knowledge and resources necessary to maximize their brand and platform,” according to a release from the university.
Pitt also expanded its partnership with INFLCR, a brand-building platform for student athletes. Pitt’s men’s basketball program partnered with INFLCR last September and was a pilot participant in the company’s NIL Data Services suite, which offered a variety of services related to brand-building, particularly via social media.
Lyke wants student athletes at Pitt to be educated about the NIL rules and to feel supported by the university.
“It's not a taboo topic,” Lyke said. “It's not something we're afraid to talk about. It's real and it’s great.
"We want them to have a real, transparent relationship with us and see us – us meaning our compliance officer, our life skills team, and really our social media team – as advocates and people that can help them navigate through opportunities they may be approached with.”
Restrictions, guidelines
The law in Pennsylvania includes certain restrictions. College athletes must disclose any contract to a school official seven days before entering an agreement. Athletes are also prohibited from earning compensation in connection with adult entertainment, alcohol and tobacco sales, vaping and prescription pharmaceutical companies. College athletes are likewise prohibited from earning compensation in connection with gambling or casinos.
Use of school names and logos in relation to NIL activities is also prohibited under the Pennsylvania law, though it is permitted in other states. To emphasize this point, during a Wednesday meeting the Pitt football team was shown a State Farm advertisement featuring Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Neither quarterback wore clothing associated with their NFL teams in the commercial.
Colleges and universities are not allowed to facilitate NIL opportunities for student athletes, though schools will still be integral to the process.
“Our role is really threefold," Lyke said. "To educate them about everything that's happening and how they manage it. To develop policies as it relates to it – our policy right now to follow the Pennsylvania State law. And then we are to monitor it, so they will have an obligation to tell us about these deals a week before they enter into them, and then we document it."
The NCAA rule change comes just over a week after the Supreme Court reached a 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in an antitrust case. In a blistering concurring opinion Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, “The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
State of 'amateurism'
Kavanaugh also attacked the NCAA’s assertion that college athletics are defined by amateurism.
“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," Kavanaugh wrote. "And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.
"The NCAA is not above the law."
Lyke doesn’t believe NIL compensation will mean the death of amateurism in college sports.
“I don't see this as loss of amateurism. I don't. We are not paying them,” Lyke said. “If we were paying them to come to Pitt, it would be very different.
“This is just treating them like any other college students in the country.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
