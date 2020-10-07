University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students are challenging classmates, the community and the country to "mask up for America" with a new campaign from the campus student government association.
That COVID-19 safety push has now expanded to include more than 1,500 other student government associations throughout the country.
"My student government association has taken the initiative to challenge other organizations on campus, teams and the community into stating why or who they #iMaskUpFor in a social media challenge," SGA President Tessa Fry said.
The endeavor began when Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar asked SGA leaders to come up with a creative approach that would promote and reinforce positive behaviors on campus.
Fry said she knew the students would have to rely on each other to keep everyone safe and ensure the campus wouldn't close again due to COVID-19 – as it did in the spring.
She collaborated with Spectar and the Pitt-Johnstown SGA executive board to create the Mountain Cats Care initiative and mask challenge.
"This initiative clearly highlights the campus’ distinctive strength as a supportive living-learning environment, a caring place, where respect for one another and responsibility toward each other are core values," Spectar said.
He added that the "ethos of solidarity and mutual empathy" are what is needed at a time when "we face not just a pandemic but other societal crises that require us to pull together and care for one another."
According to the Pitt COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been eight positive student cases at Pitt-Johnstown since Aug. 1 and two instances among staff.
Fry attributes that to the cooperation and respect students have for one another.
Pitt-Johnstown has released a video of students stating why they wear masks to support the campaign.
Others have taken to social media to participate by posting masked selfies and using the hashtags #iMaskUpFor and #WeMaskUpForAmerica along with #jointhemaskupchallenege.
"Now as we all mask up, we challenge not only our Pitt family, the Johnstown community but the nation to do just that," Fry said.
She said students will be incentivized with items such as T-shirts, #MtCatsCare masks, decals and beanies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.