Taysir Mack hasn’t missed a snap of spring ball.
Pat Narduzzi revealed this to the media after Pitt’s 10th spring practice this week, noting the impressive feat for the Pitt wide receiver who has been beset by injuries during his time with the Panthers.
“He's always been banged up in the past,” Narduzzi said on Tuesday afternoon. “It's hard to get better when you don't practice, but he had a nice play again today outside. He's just playing at a high level right now. He's got a great attitude and I'm really happy with where he is.”
The 2020 season was a difficult one for Mack. He missed the first two games of the year and, despite a spectacular play in his first game back against Louisville – Mack kept his knee off the ground while being tackled, then got up and streaked to the end zone untouched for a 40-yard touchdown – he didn’t look like the same player he’d been in his first two years at Pitt. His big-play ability was often absent from games.
On Thursday, Mack disclosed to the media he had two surgeries last season – one for a hernia and one on his ankle following a lingering injury from 2019. Despite the two surgeries, he missed only three of Pitt’s 11 games last season.
“It was rough,” Mack said. “On top of having a whole pandemic, that aspect of not having fans (at Heinz Field) and then having two surgeries, it was hard. So I sat here still trying to do my best to go out there and perform for the team and try my hardest.
“Obviously, I didn't perform the way I wanted to, where my talents obviously showed the previous year.”
Mack finished the 2020 season with 23 catches for 305 yards, placing him fifth in both categories for the Panthers. It was the lowest yardage total in his college career and the numbers were a steep drop off from his 2019 campaign, when he was the second-leading receiver for the Panthers with 736 yards on 63 receptions.
“I'm a tough person,” Mack said. “If I could play physically, I'll go out there and play for my team if I got one leg, one hand, one eye, you’ll see me out there trying to do whatever I can.”
As he kept trying to push through the pain, Mack felt worse physically.
“It got to a point where my body was like, 'You can’t push no more,’ ” he said.
Mack hasn’t just endured physical pain, but emotional pain as well. He recently lost his grandfather, Derick Keith Mack. The younger Mack shares a middle name with his late grandfather.
“My grandfather passed away recently during spring ball,” Mack said. “It hurt a lot. I couldn’t be there for the funeral.”
The Brooklyn native said he chose to stay with the team and not to attend the funeral because his grandfather was so invested his football career. Mack spoke of a recent video his aunt had taken of his grandfather in which the elder Mack was asking about how his grandson was doing on the football field.
“Me being able to do what my grandfather wanted me to do, I just want to sit here and give that all for my last year for him,” Mack said. “I watch that video of him all the time. I try to hold on to that memory.”
With the memory of his grandfather spurring him on and Mack being the healthiest he’s been during his time at Pitt, he’s hoping for a big bounceback season in 2021.
“I just kept wanting to come back and finish off strong and leave everything I got out there for the team,” Mack said.
Veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett returning should make that task a little easier. During the offseason, Mack drove from his home in Brooklyn to workout with Pickett in New Jersey even before making the decision to return to Pitt for another season. Pickett was also banged up last year. An ankle injury he sustained during the Boston College game on Oct. 10 required surgery and kept Pickett out of crucial matchups against Miami and Notre Dame, both games which the Panthers lost.
“He feels like there's still things he could achieve, and I felt like that myself,” Mack said. “I just want to come back, be able to give everything I can for my team, injury-free.
“And (Kenny) was just like, ‘Let’s go and finish the story, finish it the right way.’ ”
Mack said he’s not just healthier physically, but also stronger mentally than he was last season, something he credits to his coaches for continuing to believe in him.
“Injuries and stuff, they may derail, but they don't stop the things that I could achieve,” Mack said. “That's what I feel like is the difference between last year and this year. I kind of let those things hold me down and feel sorry for myself.
“Mentally, they've been making me stronger and that’s been showing on the field.”
In a deep receiving corps that includes last year’s leading receiver Jordan Addison as well as Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden and Tre Tipton, Mack says he’ll do whatever he has to do in order to help the team.
“My goal is to execute whatever role I'm given by the team, whatever role they want me to fulfill. Me coming back was about the team entirely,” Mack said. “I'm here to win a championship so at the end of the day, if we got to throw 1,001 bubbles, and I got to block every play for Jordan to get a touchdown, I'm gonna do that.”
Mack is hoping his final year of college football will make his grandfather and all those who have believed in him proud.
“This last year is just for him,” Mack said. “I’m playing for the team, but I'm also playing for something that's bigger than myself.
“Whatever I'm able to do is not really for me at this point, it’s for everybody that invested so much into me.”
