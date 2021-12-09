Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is this year’s winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best receiver in college football, regardless of position.
One of college football’s most prestigious awards, the Biletnikoff was awarded during Thursday night’s College Football Awards on ESPN.
“It feels good. Usually I’m a cool, nonchalant guy, but I can’t even hide my emotions right now,” a grinning Addison told ESPN after he was named the winner.
Addison leads the country with 17 receiving touchdowns and ranks third in the country – and first among Power Five receivers – in receiving yards with 1,479. The sophomore wide receiver has been a major part of the Panthers’ offense that is currently ranked as the third-best scoring offense in the country.
The numbers Addison posted this season give him the second-best receiving season in Pitt history, behind only Larry Fitzgerald’s 2003 season.
Addison spoke of the connection between he and quarterback Kenny Pickett.
“The offseason, when I knew he was coming back, that’s all we did, we lived on that practice field,” Addison said. “And we showed it every Saturday.”
Addison became the third Pitt player to win the Biletnikoff Award. Fitzgerald won in 2003 and Antonio Bryant earned the award in 2000. Pitt is now tied for the most Biletnikoff Award winners with Alabama and Oklahoma State.
Both Addison and Pickett earned first team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Pickett became the third Pitt quarterback to earn first team All-America honors. Matt Cavanaugh was a first team All-American in 1977 while Dan Marino earned first team honors in 1981. Addison is the first Pitt wide receiver to earn first team All-America honors since Fitzgerald in 2003.
Pickett was a finalist for both the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best NCAA quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, given to college football’s best player. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the recipient of both awards.
Prior to Thursday evening, Pickett won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
Super senior wide receiver Tre Tipton was honored with the Disney Spirit Award, which is presented to the most inspirational individual or team. Tipton, who played high school football at Apollo-Ridge and is in his seventh season at Pitt, overcame struggles with injuries, mental health and the deaths of several family members. Tipton is the first player from Pitt to be honored with the award since James Conner returned to the game in 2016 following a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Tipton has been open about his struggles, including having suicidal thoughts every day from ages 7 to 23. By the age of 17, Tipton’s best friend and three family members had died.
After sustaining a season-ending injury in each of his first two seasons at Pitt, Tipton walked to the Fort Duquesne Bridge with thoughts of ending his life. It was that moment that caused Tipton to seek professional help.
It’s also what led Tipton to create the L.O.V.E.– Living Out Victoriously Everyday – organization. L.O.V.E. aims to help student-athletes with mental health issues.
“It low-key saved me,” Tipton said of L.O.V.E. “It saved me from going back into that deep, dark depression because I understood that there was other people out there that also feel the way that I do.”
Tipton faced another challenge when his mom, Kim, died of a heart attack in June 2021, but he says giving up now would be doing his mother a disservice.
“I told my story in hopes that I can help somebody have faith in themselves,” Tipton said.
Tipton has also learned a lot about himself by attacking his mental health.
“The one thing I’ve learned more than anything is that I’m resilient,” Tipton said. “I’ve been through a lot, I’ve had to fight through a lot, but more than anything, I’ve always understood that bouncing back means you have to get back up and keep fighting.
“I’ve learned that I’m a warrior of life, not a victim of life.”
