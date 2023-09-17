MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pitt’s offensive woes continued for the second straight week as the Panthers failed to score a touchdown and lost to rival West Virginia 17-6 on Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec – who was coming off a Cincinnati game where he completed just 10 of 32 passes – had another rough outing, completing 8 of 20 passes for 81 yards. He threw three interceptions. His first two led to 10 West Virginia points.
“The difference in the game is turnovers,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said following the game. “They made some plays on the ball. We didn’t.”
West Virginia led 7-6 at halftime. The Panthers got the ball to begin the second half and went three-and-out. The Mountaineers put together a 13-play drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run from tailback C.J. Donaldson to give the Mountaineers a 14-6 lead.
Jurkovec threw his second pick of the night on the next series. Beanie Bishop Jr. returned it 40 yards to the Pitt 30-yard line. Four plays later, Michael Hayes’ 42-yard field goal put the Mountaineers up 17-6 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Narduzzi said he didn’t consider a quarterback change despite Jurkovec’s struggles.
“I’ve got a lot of faith in Phil,” Narduzzi said.
Both Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. expressed a desire during the week to run the ball more and that’s exactly what the Panthers did. They finished with 130 rushing yards on 36 carries.
“We didn’t get to run it last week, and we wanted to run the football and I thought we did it effectively at times,” Narduzzi said. “We wanted to establish (the run) and play with an attitude and I thought we did that.
“Did we consistently do it? When you turn the ball over, bad things happen and when we threw it, we did turn it over.”
On their opening drive of the game, the Panthers rushed the ball on all 10 plays before stalling at the West Virginia 3-yard line. Pitt settled for a 21-yard Ben Sauls field goal for the first points of the game.
Following Pitt’s field goal drive, both offenses were able to move the ball, but stalled out before they could score.
With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol fumbled on second-and-8 at the Pitt 14. Pitt defensive end Bam Brima picked up the fumble and the Panthers had the ball at their own 18. Pitt prevented West Virginia from scoring in the red zone – or so they thought.
Following an incompletion on first down, Jurkovec was intercepted at the Pitt 33 by Aubrey Burks, who returned it 26 yards to the give the Mountaineers a first-and-goal from the 7.
Marchiol connected with Kole Taylor for a touchdown on the next play to put the Mountaineers up 7-3.
The Panthers put together a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal from Sauls just before halftime to pull within one.
The Pitt defense allowed a 100-yard rusher for the second consecutive week as Donaldson rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries. The Mountaineers finished with 157 yards on the ground.
Despite allowing a 100-yard rusher, the defense allowed just 211 total yards.
“I was proud of our defense,” Narduzzi said. “They hung tough all the way down to the end.”
The loss drops Pitt to 1-2 with No. 20 North Carolina and Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Drake Maye coming to Pittsburgh next weekend for a primetime showdown.
When asked if Jurkovec will be the starting quarterback against the Tar Heels, Narduzzi said, “I’m going to watch the tape, but I believe so, yes.”
It doesn’t sound like a quarterback change will be occurring anytime soon, based on Narduzzi’s comments.
"You guys are fast to want to pull the plug on somebody, but that's not how we do it," Narduzzi said. "I'm a positive guy. I try to stay positive. It's never one person. I know you guys want to point the finger to one person and it’s not.”
