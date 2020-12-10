Pitt finished the regular season on a high note, and may have punched its ticket to a bowl game as the Panthers defeated Georgia Tech 34-20 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday night.
Pitt had its best game running the football this season, racking up 317 yards on the ground, far surpassing the previous high of 156 rush yards against Louisville. Sophomore running back Vincent Davis got things going immediately, rushing for 74 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Davis finished the night with a career high 247 yards on 25 carries. He also scored a late touchdown that put the game away for the Panthers.
“Everything was just perfect tonight,” Davis said after the game. “The line came out doing their job, executing, and we just came out and took over.”
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi sung the praises of his young running back and the often-maligned offensive line after the game Thursday night.
“Vincent Davis pound for pound, that guy is one of the toughest guys on our football team,” Narduzzi said. “He gets tossed around sometimes, he just keeps swinging. Our O-line did a heck of a job pushing the pile at times.”
The performance on the ground seemed to come as a relief to everyone.
“It was great,” center Jimmy Morrissey said. “Felt very dominant up front. It was a fun game. Whenever you can rush for that many yards, it’s always a good time.”
“It was just a great feeling seeing (Davis) taking off on those long runs and just seeing him keep pushing forward for multiple 10-yard gains,” defensive end Patrick Jones II said. “I was ecstatic for him.”
Earlier this week, Narduzzi talked about Georgia Tech giving Pitt “fits” last year in Atlanta when the Panthers escaped with 20-10 victory in a game that was closer than expected. Both early and late in Thursday’s game, it looked like the Yellow Jackets might do the same to the Panthers this year.
Following the 74-yard run from Davis on the first offensive play, Pitt stalled deep in Georgia Tech territory and settled for a 27-yard Alex Kessman field goal.
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims was picked off by Erick Hallett near midfield on the Yellow Jackets’ first play from scrimmage. Pitt’s offense again stalled, but the Panthers opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Kenny Pickett’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone and the Panthers came away with no points after the Hallett interception.
Making a bad situation worse, the Pitt defense then allowed Georgia Tech to march 99 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown giving the Yellow Jackets a 7-3 lead.
The Panthers added another Kessman field goal early in the second quarter before scoring their first touchdown on a two-play, 93-yard drive. Pickett connected with Jared Wayne on a 33-yard pass before hitting D.J. Turner in stride. Turner dashed to the end zone to complete the 60-yard touchdown catch. Kessman kicked another red zone field goal to give the Panthers a 16-7 lead at the half.
Pitt began to pull away midway through the third quarter when Pickett scored from a yard out on a quarterback sneak, giving the Panthers a 23-7 lead.
Georgia Tech had struggled offensively throughout the game but began to mount a comeback as Sims connected with Jalen Camp for 21-yard touchdown late in the third. Sims threw his second touchdown pass when he hit Dylan Deveney for a score with just over six minutes remaining in the game. The touchdown brought the Yellow Jackets within six points.
“There’s gonna be ups and downs in every game,” Narduzzi said. “We knew it was gonna be a dog fight. They play hard. They’re going to play for 60 minutes, not 58 or 59, they’re gonna play for an entire game and our guys stuck it out. That’s what football is. There’s no easy games, period, in the ACC.”
Following the Georgia Tech touchdown, Pitt’s run game took over. The Panthers drove put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive in which Pickett never threw a pass. The drive culminated in a 38-yard rushing touchdown for Davis, putting an exclamation point on his career night.
“That last drive, where they had to burn all three timeouts was just a gutty performance by our offense in general,” Narduzzi said. “That won the game, that drive right there. That was big time. Drained the clock and gave them little time.”
With the win, the Panthers improve to 6-5 and will wait to see if they receive an invitation to a bowl game.
