The last time Pitt visited Death Valley the Panthers upset No. 2 Clemson in 2016. There would be no repeat of that story in 2020, as the No. 3 Tigers steamrolled Pitt, 52-17.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett threw three interceptions in the first quarter, giving his Clemson counterpart Trevor Lawrence short fields to work with. The Tigers led Pitt 31-0 at the end of the first quarter. Pickett finished the day completing 22 of 39 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Pitt’s pass defense again allowed too many long plays, including a 70-yard pass from Lawrence caught by wide receiver Cornell Powell. Clemson scored a touchdown on the drive that put the Tigers up 38-3 midway through the second quarter. Powell finished the day with six catches for 176 yards while Lawrence completed 26 of 37 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
The early turnovers by Pitt didn’t help the offense, which never found much of a rhythm. The offensive line continued to be without starters Carter Warren, Jake Kradel, and Gabe Houy, who all missed their second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols. The running game was again stagnant, with the Panthers rushing for just 14 total yards.
The highlight of the game for Pitt was true freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison making an acrobatic catch in the end zone to give the Panthers their first touchdown of the game late in the first half.
The Tigers received the second half kickoff but turned over the ball on their first play. Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver sacked Lawrence, forcing a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Phil Campbell. Pickett connected with running back Vincent Davis on a 4-yard pass two plays later to bring the score to 38-17.
The score remained 38-17 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when Pitt chose to punt on fourth-and-three from midfield. While punter Kirk Christodoulou was able to pin the Tigers at their own 11, but Clemson needed 10 plays and just under four minutes to drive 89 yards for a Travis Etienne touchdown giving the Tigers a 45-17 lead.
On Pitt’s ensuing drive, Pickett threw his fourth interception of the game after a miscommunication with wide receiver Taysir Mack. Lawrence was pulled and backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came in to play the fourth quarter.
Pitt was able to hold Etienne to just 58 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards, keeping the star running back below his averages in both categories, but it was otherwise an ugly day all the way around for the Panthers.
The loss drops Pitt’s record to 5-5.
The Panthers are off next week and will play their final game on Thursday, Dec. 10 when they’ll travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in a rescheduled matchup from Nov. 14. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on both teams.
