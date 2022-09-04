PITTSBURGH – The first Backyard Brawl in 11 years was worth the wait.
The game was a four-quarter fight between two rivals with a history that dates to the 19th century. It was a game full of big plays, wild swings and seven lead changes before Pitt emerged the victor shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Pitt and West Virginia drew 3.15 million viewers on ESPN Thursday evening –the highest for a Thursday night game since 2017.
An audience of 70,622 was on hand to witness the game at Acrisure Stadium. It was the largest crowd not just in Pitt history, not in Acrisure Stadium/Heinz Field history, but in the history of Pittsburgh sports.
The College GameDay crew of Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack were there. Pitt alum Louis Riddick called the game for ESPN while Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett, Rickey Jackson and Jimbo Covert were in attendance. Pitt alum and former coach Dave Wannstedt was an honorary captain. Current NFL players James Conner, Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth and Kyler Murray were also there. Steelers owner Art Rooney was at the game, as was coach Mike Tomlin and defensive assistant Brian Flores.
College football fans far and wide were tweeting about the game – even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted about Pitt and West Virginia. Everyone seemed to realize how big the game was and it begs the question: why isn’t the Backyard Brawl played every year? The answer is, of course, the college football realignment that led to Pitt and West Virginia – two Power Five schools separated by just 75 miles – winding up in different conferences and putting an end to an annual game that almost everyone agrees should be played every year.
While college football realignment has led to conferences striking lucrative TV deals that has poured money into the schools, many traditional rivalries have been lost. It’s made a sport that is steeped in history and tradition feel watered down at times, particularly in Power Five nonconference schedules.
When Pat Narduzzi was asked if there was more of a buzz in the locker room compared to the team’s two prior opening matchups – vs. Massachusetts in 2021 and Austin Peay in 2020 – the Pitt coach admitted he didn’t even remember who the Panthers opened up against in 2021. One can hardly fault Narduzzi for not remembering the 51-7 rout of Massachusetts last September, a game that was the definition of forgettable. It’s certain that no Pitt or West Virginia fan will soon forget Thursday’s game anytime soon. M.J. Devonshire‘s pick-six with three minutes left in the game had Acrisure Stadium rocking – literally. The stadium shook after Devonshire’s score gave Pitt a late lead.
After spending the first two years of his college career at Kentucky, Devonshire transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2021 season. An Aliquippa native, Devonshire grew up with the Backyard Brawl and understands the importance of the rivalry to those in the region.
“This is why I came back to Pitt, to do things in this type of game,” Devonshire said. “This is the greatest rivalry in college football.”
If there was any question that the rivalry wouldn’t have the same feel as previous games in the series did – after all, most of the players on the field were in elementary or middle school when the two teams last played – Thursday night put that notion to rest. Pitt’s players waved goodbye to the Mountaineers as they walked to the visitor’s tunnel and plenty of trash talk from both sides could be heard.
The good news is there are three games remaining in the current series that runs through 2025, and the two teams have already agreed to another series from 2029-32. While that is encouraging, it doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a game that should be played every year. Rivalries such as the Backyard Brawl cannot be manufactured. College football is better – and certainly more fun – when historic rivals play each other every year.
Just look at Thursday night, it was a huge game for Pitt, West Virginia and college football itself. There are few arguments to be made against making the Backyard Brawl and yearly matchup once again.
“I understand it now,” Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. said after the game. “It was a dogfight and I really see what the Backyard Brawl is like. I’m looking forward to playing it again.”
Maybe one day the Backyard Brawl will be something college football fans can again look forward to once a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.