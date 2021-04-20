PITTSBURGH – There’s no doubt Patrick Jones II has set himself apart on the football field after the edge rusher led the ACC in sacks in 2020 en route to becoming a consensus All-American.
While his prowess on the field is unquestionable, Jones would also like to be known for the studying he does off the field as the NFL Draft nears.
“That's something I'm trying to prove to everybody; I'm more than just athlete, I'm also a student of the game,” Jones said at Pitt’s Pro Day in March.
Jones is a solid candidate to be the first Panther off the board in the NFL Draft, which will be held in Cleveland April 29-May 1 – currently ranked by ESPN at No. 52 among all draft prospects and No. 8 among edge rushers.
Pat Narduzzi may have helped Jones’ cause when the coach had a chance to bend the ears of NFL scouts during Pro Day. The coach told a story about Jones and his fellow defensive end Rashad Weaver leading up to the Senior Bowl.
“They call (defensive line) Coach (Charlie) Partridge a couple days before they go down to the Senior Bowl,” Narduzzi recounted to the media. “They're like, ‘Coach can you send us all the offensive tackles that are going to the Senior Bowl on both teams, so we can watch videotape.’ They want to study the game; they want to study that guy."
Narduzzi that neither he nor the NFL scouts he talked to had ever heard of any other players studying opponents in the Senior Bowl so closely.
Partridge praised Jones’ work ethic in the defensive line room during last season.
“If conversations that are happening go off track, the thing I can count (on) is Pat is so serious,” Partridge said. "He's quick to shut that down before it becomes a distraction, which is great.
“He's extremely serious. He wants to be coached,” Partridge added. “He's fun to be around. He's operating at a really high level right now with regards to his own personal development.”
It’s that kind of dedication and preparedness that Jones is hoping will set him apart from others when the NFL Draft occurs later this month.
“When I was talking to the teams, I was pretty much just going over the film and I'll just do a real good job of breaking the defense down and explaining to them,” Jones said.
Proving he’s as gifted in the film room as he is on the field is another asset for Jones, who racked up 25 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in his two seasons as a starter at Pitt.
Jones could have opted to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season in 2019, but instead chose to return and play during the pandemic in 2020. He was named a captain for the first time in his senior season.
The extra year of college ball almost certainly helped improve Jones’ draft stock and he says he learned more and gained valuable experience by returning for another season.
“I feel I just got more experienced,” Jones said after Pitt’s final game of 2020. “I was able to lock in and grow as a player, (to) learn more – you can always learn more in anything you do – and I feel like that was the biggest aspect for me.”
Several mock drafts have projected Jones will be an early third-round pick. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently wrote that Jones has mid-to-late second round value. NFL.com analyst Charley Casserly, a former general manager in both Houston and Washington, has Jones going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the final pick of the first round in his first published mock draft.
His combination of size, length and quickness should be attractive to NFL teams regardless of defensive scheme. Though he played defensive end in a 4-3 scheme at Pitt, Jones is also gaining interest from teams as a 3-4 outside linebacker.
Jones is confident he could make the switch. However, Jones pulled his hamstring during the 40-yard dash on Pro Day and was unable to complete all of the drills in which he was hoping to show off his skills.
“Teams are kind of looking at me as a 3-4 outside linebacker a lot, so that's why it's kind of disappointing I wasn't able to go out there and do all the drills I wanted to do,” Jones said. “I wanted to really show them how I can move and how I could catch and do stuff, but unfortunately it didn't go as planned.
“I feel I could drop into coverage, too. That’s not something I really had an opportunity to put a lot on film, but that's something I'm very comfortable doing,” Jones added. “That's something I trained a lot for in the offseason.”
Jones also had the benefit of training next door to some of the best outside linebackers in the NFL in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Jones said he closely studied Watt’s moves and tried to watch Watt and Dupree at practice as much as he could.
“Every chance I get I try to go down and watch them,” Jones said last fall. “We got one, two, you could say the best pass rushers in the NFL right next door. Why wouldn’t I try to go watch them? It’s a lifetime opportunity.”
Regardless of whether he stays a 4-3 defensive end or transitions to a 3-4 outside linebacker, Jones is confident that he’ll succeed at the next level.
“I can line up anywhere and I’ll go to work and play ball.”
