PITTSBURGH – At least one of the quarterback competitions in Pittsburgh is over as Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced Kedon Slovis as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.
Slovis, who transferred to Pitt from Southern California in during the offseasom, had been competing with senior Nick Patti, who had served as the primary backup to Kenny Pickett starting in 2019.
Narduzzi said he thought it became evident as time went on that Slovis should be the starter.
“It’s been a long, competitive – we’ve looked at every tiny, little detail of every statistic,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got it mapped out from spring ball. It was a close competition. We couldn’t come out of spring ball and make that decision. It was not an easy decision right now to make that call either.”
Narduzzi showered praise on both Slovis and Patti.
“The first thing I’ll say about both those guys is they got high IQ at that position,” Narduzzi said. “Both of them can lead our football team into an ACC schedule. We got confidence in both of them.”
However, this isn’t a situation where Narduzzi will use an “or” on the depth chart, something he’s been known to do to push his players in the past by not naming a true starter but have two or more guys listed with an “or” between their names.
“Kedon is the guy, and we got a lot of trust and faith that he’s going to be the guy,” Narduzzi said.
Slovis said he didn’t think much about the competition too much and instead just focused on performing well during training camp.
“My idea was like, go out, do your job, execute the offense as well as you can, and things will kind of take care of itself,” Slovis said.
During Slovis’ three years with the Trojans, he started 26 games, completed 68 percent of his passes for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Patti has played in 16 games at Pitt, starting two. He’s completed 40 of 62 passes (64.5 percent) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed 13 times for 47 yards and three touchdowns.
Narduzzi said he and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti made the decision following last Saturday’s scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium and said the biggest factor was accuracy.
“Just got a lot of confidence in what he’s done,” Narduzzi said of Slovis. “I guess it comes down to he was probably a little more consistent, very accurate with the football. He’s a really, really good passer. We think he can lead us. That’s the conclusion we came to after a long, long, long time.”
Slovis built a rapport with the receivers prior to training camp when he worked out with group on a regular basis.
“He threw a ton of balls with these guys,” Narduzzi said. “I’d leave the office late at night and they’re out there under the lights throwing the ball. I’m like, who is out there, what are they doing? There’s times they were in the indoor facility at 10 o’clock at night.
“There’s been a lot of work put into it and again, Kedon’s worked hard to get where he is today, that’s for sure.”
As for Patti, Narduzzi had nothing but good things to say about how he accepted the news that he would not be the starter.
“Nick Patti was the classiest guy in the world—understood, gets it, smart, classy, just like you knew Nick Patti would be. He’s a team guy, he understands, and you got to love Nick Patti,” Narduzzi said.
Slovis likewise praised Patti.
“Nick’s been awesome this whole time to me, even reaching out to me in January. That’s not the easiest thing when you bring a transfer guy in,” Slovis said. “I think it’s been a very professional relationship and we have a lot of fun.”
The Panthers open the season on Thurs. Sept. 1 when they host West Virginia for the first Backyard Brawl since 2011.
