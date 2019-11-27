When Pitt takes the field on Saturday for its regular season finale against Boston College, it will be the final home game for the team’s 14 seniors.
The Panthers will lose eight starters from this senior class, including wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, linebacker Saleem Brightwell, and graduate transfers linebacker Kylan Johnson, right tackle Nolan Ulizio and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.
Secondary standouts Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson will also be playing their final games at Pitt on Saturday. Both Hamlin and Jackson, along with wide receivers Aaron Matthews and Tre Tipton, played high school football in the WPIAL.
Running out of the Heinz Field tunnel for the final time may bring even more emotion for the local players.
“Bittersweet,” Hamlin said about playing at Heinz Field for the last time. “It’s been awhile since I started playing there, I think my sophomore year in high school that I’ve been having games at Heinz Field.”
A McKees Rock native, Hamlin attended high school at Central Catholic, mere steps away from Pitt’s campus in Oakland. He played in several WPIAL championship games at Heinz Field during his time there.
Hamlin said part of the reason he came to Pitt was a promise coach Pat Narduzzi made to him that he’d play as a freshman. Despite injuries Hamlin suffered, he was able to play in three games of his 2016 freshman season.
“He basically told me I was going to play right away,” Hamlin said. “Even through my circumstances, it still happened and so he kept his word there.”
Hamlin and Jackson have both been a part of a defensive rebirth. In 2016, Hamlin’s freshman year and Jackson’s first year seeing playing time, Pitt’s defense allowed 30-plus points in ten of its 13 games. This year, the Panthers have allowed 30 or more points just three times.
Jackson credits Pitt’s second-year defensive coordinator for the drastic turn around that has Pitt’s defense currently ranked ninth in the country.
“Coach (Randy) Bates came in and done a great job with us,” Jackson said. “He keeps us going every single day.
“He came in with a standard, and that’s been the standard ever since.”
Another member of the rejuvenated defense, starting defensive tackle Amir Watts may not have grown up in the area – he’s from the South Side of Chicago – but it’s clear Pitt means just as much to him as any player from western Pennsylvania.
“People everywhere got the glam and glitter,” Watts said. “Everybody probably got a team room like this … What stuck with me was how the people was, the vibe that I got here, the family feel.”
Watts said he felt comfortable at Pitt even before he arrived in Oakland.
“I had a group chat before we even got here and I felt like I was a part of a family before I even stepped foot on the campus,” Watts said.
“It felt normal. It felt like home.”
Watts said Narduzzi’s recruiting trip to his home in Chicago made him like the coach instantly and that fondness remains.
“He’s a cool guy,” Watts said of Narduzzi. “There’s nobody like him, man. He’s precious.”
“You’ll never find another ’Duzzi. His attitude is unmatched. His energy is always – I think he got more energy than I do,” Watts elaborated with a smile.
Some of Watts’ fellow seniors can’t believe they’re already preparing for their final game as a Pitt Panther.
“It’s going to be a memory I’m going to have forever,” former Clairton star Matthews said. “It’s going to mean a lot. Four years flew by, I feel like I just got here.”
Matthews’ classmate Hamlin takes pride in being another local guy to have success at Pitt, like current NFL players Tyler Boyd and Jordan Whitehead.
“Just being put in that conversation is the reason why I came to Pitt in the first place. To be able to just do something and play for my city, and give my city a reason to cheer, give them something to brag about,” Hamlin said.
“Of course, if you can be the hometown hero, why not?”
