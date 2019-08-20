PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s football team had its second and final live scrimmage of training camp on Saturday, and the contest allowed some players to separate themselves from the rest.
“We had a nice scrimmage Saturday,” coach Pat Narduzzi said prior to Tuesday’s practice. “Most importantly, we stayed healthy. Nobody is too banged up.”
The head coach said the running game had a better showing in Saturday’s scrimmage than the previous one. In addition to saying sophomore running back Todd Sibley Jr. had a good scrimmage, Narduzzi announced a freshman tailback will see the field this season.
“Vincent Davis, a puppy, showed that he’s going to be able to play for us this year,” Narduzzi said.
Last week, Narduzzi had also praised Davis following the first scrimmage, saying “Vincent Davis had a heck of a scrimmage; he played hard. He’s a guy that we’ll look at to play four games. He was the one guy that really stood out.”
Narduzzi continued that praise Tuesday morning.
“He’s done a nice job of hitting the holes and twisting and spinning,” Narduzzi said. “He’s just been good. We’ll continue to see how game-ready he is going to be. It’s a few weeks away. I don’t see him playing in the opener yet, but we’ll see.”
As for Mychale Salahuddin, a redshirt freshman running back who has worked his way back from a knee injury, Narduzzi said he still has a ways to go.
“Mychale’s still rusty right now,” Narduzzi said. “To his defense, he’s been out for a year. All of these other guys have been running around. He’s been out. He didn’t particularly hit the holes like you’d like him to, but that’s kind of expected.
“He’s been out for a year. It takes time. Things happen fast back there. There’s probably a lot on his mind. I’m happy with where he is right now, me personally. We’ll see from there.”
The competition at linebacker has been one of the fiercest position battles throughout training camp, though a few players have begun to stand out.
Narduzzi said Kylan Johnson, Elias Reynolds and Cam Bright have started to separate themselves, though he added there’s “still a lot of work to do.”
Narduzzi also spoke about how the defensive line is faring in Rashad Weaver’s absence.
“Patrick Jones continues to progress. Deslin Alexandre played well. Jaylen Twyman has been outstanding as well,” Narduzzi said.
Jones and Alexandre will be the starting defensive ends and Twyman is fighting to start at tackle with Amir Watts and Keyshon Camp.
“Again, the rest of that defensive line, especially inside at the tackle spots, have been really solid," Narduzzi said. "Another guy that keeps progressing day by day is (Habbakkuk) Baldonado."
Baldonado is a redshirt freshman from Italy and has been stepping up his game, at a position that needs the depth with Weaver out.
“He’s progressing to the point where he is going to be a factor this season,” Narduzzi said of Baldonado. “He has proved that he can be in our top four.”
One position still up in the air after Saturday’s scrimmage is backup quarterback. Narduzzi said neither Nick Patti nor Jeff George Jr. have won the job yet.
The second scrimmage may have provided clarity at some positions, but Narduzzi said the depth chart is still not solidified.
“We still have two weeks to go until game time,” Narduzzi said. “We’ll find out. That’s in reference to everybody. The depth chart has not been set. They’re still fighting every day.
“We have a pretty good idea after the second jersey scrimmage, which is the most important scrimmage that we have. But you still have to go out and be able to adapt to game-planning.”
