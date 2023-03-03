For the second day in a row, a Pitt defender made waves at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday when Brandon Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the best time among safeties.
He tweeted a video of his first 40-yard dash attempt, writing “Definitely a blessing!!” following his speedy show at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Hill was the only Pitt player to take to the field on Day 2 of workouts at the combine in Indianapolis. He officially measured 5-foot-10 and weighed in at 193 pounds. His arms measured 30 3/4 inches and his hands measured 9 ½ inches.
He posted a 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump, placing him in the middle of the pack among safeties in both categories.
Hill’s performance came a day after his Pitt teammate Calijah Kancey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, the fastest time for a defensive tackle since 2003.
A native of Apopka, Florida, Hill played in 40 games, starting 27, at strong safety during his four years at Pitt. His speed and physicality were potent weapons in the Panthers’ secondary. Hill’s first start came against Florida State in 2020 and he made an immediate impact, collecting a game-high eight tackles, forcing a fumble and returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in a Pitt victory.
Hill’s performance likely moved him up draft boards. If Hill does wind up hearing his name called at the NFL draft during the weekend of April 27-29, he’ll join multiple former Pitt defensive backs who have been drafted in recent years. Since 2018, the Panthers have had six defensive backs selected in the NFL draft – Jordan Whitehead, Avonte Maddox, Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin, Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis.
While Hill was the only Pitt player to take part in on-field drills on Friday, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado and linebacker SirVocea Dennis both participated in the 225-pound bench press for their respective position groups. Baldonado did 21 reps, while Dennis did 19. The bench press is the only activity Dennis participated in at the combine as he continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in a Senior Bowl practice in early February.
Another defensive back of local interest also took part in the 40-yard dash on Friday. Penn State and North Allegheny product Joey Porter Jr., son of former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter, posted a time of 4.46 seconds. He did not participate in any other on-field drills and will wait until Penn State’s pro day later this month to show off more of his skills. Porter is believed to be a top target of his father’s former team, which is in the hunt for a top-flight cornerback. He’s ranked the No. 15 overall prospect by ESPN. Draft analyst Mel Kiper has mocked Porter to the Steelers in his two most recent mock drafts.
The combine will continue with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends working out on Saturday before offensive linemen and running backs wrap up the on-field drills on Sunday afternoon.
