PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh football fans will finally get a look at Kenny Pickett’s successor when the Panthers hold their annual Blue-Gold Game at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field.
Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis will lead the Blue team and Nick Patti will start for the Gold squad.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has said he wants the competition between the two to be a battle, though it seems unlikely either Slovis or Patti will see a great deal of playing time during the spring game. Narduzzi said on Thursday the two quarterbacks would play roughly 20 snaps each, but that it would be at the discretion of the coordinators on each coaching staff. New offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti is the head coach of the Blue team while Tiquan Underwood, the new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator, is on the Gold squad’s coaching staff.
While Slovis and Patti won’t see the field much, Narduzzi knows what he wants to see from the two signal-callers.
“(I’m) looking for them to make plays and to lead the offense, first of all,” Narduzzi said. “We want to see the quarterbacks throw the ball, and when they do throw it, accurately. Put it where it’s easy to catch. Don’t make it hard to catch, and get us in the right play.”
The quarterbacks will be tasked with running the new offense installed by Cignetti, an Indiana native who previously served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Pitt from 2009-10 under former coach Dave Wannstedt.
“We have probably twice the offense that we had in a year ago,” Narduzzi said of Cignetti’s offensive playbook. “We haven’t had this volume of offense in years.”
Cignetti has had nothing but praise for the offensive players so far.
“(I’m) really impressed with the players, their work ethic, the skill and ability we have here,” Cignetti said this week.
As for the top two quarterbacks, Cignetti has been pleased with both Slovis and Patti, who have been splitting reps 50-50 throughout spring ball.
“They’ve both had great springs," Cignetti said. "Every day, you see the progress. First off, they do a great job in the classroom. They’re a joy to coach – not just them, the whole group."
Running game impresses
While much of the focus has been on the quarterbacks during spring ball, Narduzzi has been impressed with the team’s running game as well. The coach says he hasn’t seen the Panthers run the ball this well since 2018 when the tailback tandem of Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall each posted 1,000 yards on the ground.
“You haven’t seen our run game look like this for the last couple years,” Narduzzi said.
The coach says the team has three starting running backs in senior Vincent Davis, junior Israel Abanikanda and sophomore Rodney Hammond Jr. All three tailbacks rushed for over 500 yards in 2021. Abanikanda led the team with 651 rushing yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Hammond is injured and is not likely to play on Saturday. Both Abanikanda and Davis are on the Gold squad, though it remains to be seen how much either will be used.
All five of Pitt’s starting offensive linemen from 2021 are returning for the season. Only left tackle Carter Warren and left guard Marcus Minor will have an opportunity to play on Saturday. Center Owen Drexel, right guard Jake Kradel and right tackle Gabe Houy have all been ruled out for the spring game with injuries.
Questions at linebacker
One position that has been competitive and is likely to remain so during training camp in August is at linebacker. Entering 2021, linebacker was one of the deepest positions for the Panthers, but since then they’ve lost five players with starting experience at the position.
Senior SirVocea Dennis is the only returning linebacker with starting experience. Dennis started 13 contests in 2021, with 11 starts coming at middle linebacker. He led the team in tackles and was named to the all-ACC second team. Dennis also has experience playing outside linebacker. Dennis stayed at middle linebacker early on during spring ball, but his versatility should allow the coaching staff the ability to get the three best linebackers on the field – much like they did in 2021.
Based on the comments by both Narduzzi and linebackers coach Ryan Manalac, Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields seem to have a leg up when it comes to the outside linebacker positions with Kamara seeing time at the "Money" spot and DeShields at "Star" linebacker.
Kamara has played in all 25 games during his Pitt career. In 2021, he served as a backup at the "Money" linebacker position. Narduzzi has mentioned Kamara’s play several times over the course of spring camp and it’s clear his teammates have noticed his improved play as well. Kamara was the first player selected in the Blue-Gold draft held on Wednesday.
“Bangally’s come out of being just a sometimes player to being an every-down linebacker,” Narduzzi said this week.
DeShields is a redshirt sophomore who played defensive back and wide receiver in high school and served as a reserve linebacker the past two seasons. Narduzzi singled out DeShields for a sack he made during a scrimmage earlier this spring.
Manalac has been impressed with Kamara and DeShields as well.
“Certainly a ton of growth each day,” Manalac said of the two. “They’re long athletes. They both have great range, ability and length to get off blocks and make plays.”
Notre Dame transfer Shayne Simon and junior Brandon George will also be in the mix at the linebacker spot. Simon spent time at the two inside linebacker positions during his time with the Fighting Irish. Brandon George has played in 36 games over the past three years at Pitt, serving as a reserve middle linebacker for the previous two. George became the primary backup at middle linebacker behind Dennis in 2021 after Wendell Davis entered the transfer portal mid-season.
With Dennis having positional flexibility, it’s possible George or Simon could play their way into a starting role.
Injuries
In addition to Hammond and the three starting offensive linemen, several other players have been ruled out for Saturday’s game with injuries. They are defensive backs Judson Tallandier and Stephon Hall, defensive tackle Tyler Bentley, linebackers Buddy Mack and Marquan Pope, offensive linemen Terrence Moore and Branson Taylor, quarterback Nate Yarnell and running back Taelen Brooks.
It’s likely reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison will not see much of the field on Saturday. The same goes for all-ACC first-team defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Narduzzi also revealed that senior defensive end and Gold team captain Deslin Alexandre will not play in the spring game after being injured in 2021’s contest.
“I didn’t advertise this last year, but Deslin got hurt last year in the spring game. He missed all his lifting and stuff, so Des is not going to play this spring game. I’m not going to do it,” Narduzzi said. “It was miserable for him. It was miserable for us. We all feel bad, we don’t want that to happen.”
Another thing Narduzzi would like to see in Saturday’s game is fewer penalties – particularly of the pre-snap variety – something he’s mentioned over the course of spring camp. He’d also like for his players to make it through the game injury-free, unlike in 2021.
“I want to see our guys execute," Narduzzi said. "I don’t want to see a lot of false starts or guys jumping offsides on defense. I just want to see a clean game.
“I don’t care what the score is. I don’t care who wins, Blue or Gold. I want to see a clean game and I want to come out of it healthy.”
