PITTSBURGH – Kenny Pickett stepped on familiar fields for his first practice as a Pittsburgh Steeler on Friday morning. They are the same fields he practiced on while spending the past five seasons at Pitt – only now he has a shorter walk as the practice field the Steelers utilize is closer to the building than the ones the Panthers use.
Despite that, Pickett said the experience of walking onto the practice fields on Friday was different than all the times he’d done so before.
“Shorter walk, different colors, but still playing football," Pickett said. "It’s something I love to do, so it feels great to be out here.”
Being a Steelers quarterback comes with a larger spotlight than being the Pitt signal-caller, but it’s something Pickett is getting used to.
“It’s definitely a little different, but I love this city. It’s like my second home here,” Pickett said. “I feel really comfortable in the city of Pittsburgh.”
Both General Manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin noted in their post-draft press conference that it was a smart decision by Pickett to return to school for a fifth season at Pitt.
“He was like a first-year NFL player for Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and Coach (Mark) Whipple, just a mature player at that position,” Colbert said after the Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.
Pickett agrees that returning for another year in Whipple’s offense was crucial to preparing him for the NFL.
“Being with Coach Whipple and Coach Whipple’s offense with the pro system, I think it just gave me a good platform and a good baseline to be where I am now,” Pickett said. “I felt pretty good out there today.”
Pickett is also familiar with Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme. Canada recruited Pickett to Pitt when he held the same position with the Panthers in 2016. Canada never got the chance to coach Pickett as he left Pitt for Louisiana State a short time after Pickett committed. Shawn Watson took over the role at Pitt and was the offensive coordinator there for Pickett’s first two seasons. He carried over some concepts from Canada’s offense.
“I have a pretty good background with the offense. Coach Canada recruited me here to Pitt right next door, then Coach Watson kind of kept some of the same formations,” Pickett said, “so I thought the walk through went pretty well.”
Pickett and Chris Oladokun, a quarterback from South Dakota State selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of April’s draft, spent part of the morning alternating on throwing drills.
The two quarterbacks got in work throwing to their fellow 2022 draft picks in wide receivers George Pickens, a second-round selection out of Georgia, and Calvin Austin III, a Memphis product who was selected in the fourth round.
“(They’re) incredibly talented guys," Pickett said of Austin and Pickens. "My job is just to get them the ball. I want to help them out as much as I can with what I know now. They’re just so gifted and they work hard at their craft, so I know they’re ready to go. I’m excited to play with them.”
In the two weeks since he was drafted, Pickett said he’s talked to all the other quarterbacks on the roster and even got a call from Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season following an 18-year career with the Steelers.
“(He) said he’s always there for me if I have any questions or need any advice. He’s an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer, so he’s a guy I’ll definitely use as a resource in these coming weeks here,” Pickett said.
With the Roethlisberger era over, the Steelers will have a competition at quarterback during this summer’s training camp for the first time in a long time. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will also be in the mix at the position.
Tomlin said following the draft that Pickett will certainly get a chance to compete for the job as a rookie.
Pickett says this weekend’s rookie minicamp can help him lay a foundation for the upcoming quarterback competition.
“Just learning what I have to do," Pickett said. "I have no shot if I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m really dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can to give myself the best shot to operate out here.”
