The story of the 2021 Pitt football team has been the high-flying offense that propelled the Panthers to their first outright conference championship in program history and their first 11-win season since the days of Dan Marino.
That offense will look different when the Panthers take the field in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Thursday night, as Kenny Pickett and Mark Whipple will not be leading the offense as they’ve done all year. Pickett opted out of the bowl game to rehab injuries he said have stacked up over the course of the season, while Whipple resigned just days after the Panthers won the ACC Championship in order to accept the offensive coordinator position at Nebraska.
Taking over for Pickett and Whipple will be redshirt junior Nick Patti and tight ends coach Tim Salem, respectively.
Coach Pat Narduzzi tapped Salem to take over play calling duties for Thursday night’s game in Atlanta.
“We’ve got a bunch of coordinators on our staff, so I trust everybody – but Tim Salem has been with me for seven years,” Narduzzi said. “Our players have a lot of trust in him.”
Narduzzi said the switch from Whipple to Salem has been “as smooth a transition as you can imagine.”
Patti will have large shoes to fill, as Pickett spent the 2021 season setting school records and placing third in Heisman Trophy voting.
Judging by the assessment of his coaches and his teammates, Patti is up to the task.
“Nick is a leader. Nick works his tail off. He’s prepared,” Narduzzi said. “I think he’s watched more tape than anybody last week in the open week that we had, during finals week. He’s been really good.”
Salem also mentioned Patti’s work ethic this week.
“Nick is a worker,” Salem said. “Nick comes to practice every day prepared. Even though he’s not getting many game reps in front of the crowd and in front of the TV audience, he’s at practice. He understands reads. He understands the offense. He’s able to communicate.”
“Our players trust him, even more importantly,” Narduzzi continued. “Our players love Nick and trust that he’s going to go out there and play his best and can get it done.”
Players have echoed the coaches’ sentiments regarding Patti.
“He’s been doing a pretty good job. Everybody, when he talks, everybody stays quiet and listens,” wide receiver Jordan Addison said. “He has that dominance in the room. I think we’re going to be fine.”
“He comes in, controls the huddle. He’s a general out there. Does a really good job with this offense and getting us where we need to be,” tight end Lucas Krull said of Patti.
Thursday night’s game in Atlanta will be the second start of Patti’s Pitt career and the first in over two years. The last game he started came on Sept. 28, 2019, in a 17-14 win over Delaware. Patti completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
“Seems like forever ago, but it’s still experience playing,” Patti said. “I played a little bit this year and got a chance to get in some pretty big moments. So I don’t have many reps but still a little bit battle tested.
“I’m excited to get out there and play again.”
There will be a different cast of characters surrounding Patti for his second career start. Addison and Krull were not at Pitt in 2019. Neither were freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew, nor were running backs Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond. Wide receivers Jared Wayne and Shocky Jacques-Louis were on the 2019 team but have seen their roles increase since then.
In addition to watching a lot of film over the last few weeks, Patti spent time throwing to the team’s top receivers, something he had limited opportunities to do during practice sessions throughout the season when taking second-team reps.
Patti said having time to prepare for the bowl game and develop chemistry with the first-team receivers has been important.
“The guys like Jordan, Jared, Shocky, that I haven’t really thrown to that much, we had a chance to throw to every day,” Patti said. “That was a big benefit because going from the 2s to the 1s, it’s definitely a speed change. They’re real easy to throw to, but if you don’t throw to them at all, they’re not so easy to throw to.”
The extra work put in with the receiving corps seems to have paid off, at least in practice.
“I think we went two or three days without throwing an incompletion, throwing almost 150 balls,” Patti said.
Addison, this year’s winner of the Biletnikoff Award, linked up with Pickett for 17 touchdowns this season, but has plenty of confidence in Patti.
“I would say he know where to put the ball at on any route and he has a great touch. So I would say it’s a little easy to catch his passes,” Addison said.
Salem says getting the ball to Addison will be crucial against Michigan State’s defense.
“We’ve got the Biletnikoff Award winner; the ball has got to go to him, it’s got to get to his hands. Nick knows that,” Salem said.
Another aspect of the offense Salem says must be present on Thursday night is the quarterback being able to extend plays, something Pickett excelled at over the course of his Pitt career.
“Any quarterback has to extend plays and that’s one thing we do practice, reps of scramble drills, extending plays, trying to extend plays to make them pass plays, not automatically turn to the quarterback to run it,” Salem said.
However, Patti’s three rushing touchdowns during his time at Pitt make Salem confident that he can run if needed. Patti scored twice on quarterback sneaks against Florida State in 2020, when Pickett had come back following mid-season ankle surgery. Patti also had a 9-yard rushing touchdown late in Pitt’s opening game against Massachusetts this season.
“If he’s got to put his shoulder down and run, he has scored touchdowns in the past running the ball, so it’s not unfamiliar to him,” Salem said.
Salem says now is the time for Patti’s hard work to begin paying off.
“His workmanship has been there all year long,” Salem said.
“Now it’s his time to go and show what he can do and shine.”
