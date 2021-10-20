PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pitt football team reached the halfway mark after a 28-7 win over Virginia Tech that improved the Panthers’ record to 5-1 and sprung them into the Top 25 for the first time this season. The second half begins on Saturday when an unranked Clemson team visits Heinz Field.
Here’s how the Panthers are faring at each position halfway through the season.
Quarterback: A+
It’s tough to find any flaws with Kenny Pickett’s game through six contests. The fifth-year senior is playing at a high level and doing just about everything right. He’s completing 69.8% of his passes while throwing 21 touchdowns to just one interception. While his stats are impressive, Pickett also does a lot right that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet – he makes good decisions, goes through his progressions quickly, escapes pressure and protects the football. Pickett has been the best quarterback in the ACC and one of the best in the country. He was recently named first-team midseason All-American by both The Athletic and CBS Sports. A recent Sports Illustrated mock draft listed Pickett as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. At the halfway point of the season, it’s safe to say Pickett made the right decision by returning to Pitt for another year as his NFL stock continues to rise.
Offensive line: B-
When asked during spring camp what he thought the offensive line needed to work on, starting left tackle Carter Warren was quick to say the unit’s run blocking needed the most refinement. At the midway point of the season, the run blocking has improved. In 2020, the Panthers rushed for an average of 119.9 yards per game. This year, the average is up to 172.5 yards per game. Against Virginia Tech, Pickett converted three quarterback sneaks on fourth downs with the offensive line getting a good push up front. The line was also instrumental as running back Israel Abanikanda broke off seven runs of 10-plus yards against the Hokies. The unit has provided solid pass protection so far this season. Against Georgia Tech, Pickett had all day to throw as the Yellow Jackets defense couldn’t get off their blocks. The offensive line has allowed just nine sacks of Pickett in the first six games this season.
Running backs: B
One of the goals for Pitt this season was to have a more balanced offensive attack after two years of relying heavily on the passing game. At the start of training camp, Pickett said if the Panthers got the running game going, the offense would be hard to stop. Pitt is averaging more than 50 rushing yards per game over last season and Abanikanda has emerged as a real threat out of the backfield. Abanikanda is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and posted 140 yards against Virginia Tech, the most yards in a single game by a Pitt tailback this season. The ground game has also been able to get tough yards when needed, something that the team struggled with in recent years. While the Panthers rushed for just 96 yards against Tennessee, Abanikanda and Vincent Davis each picked up critical first downs on the final drive of the game, which allowed Pitt to kneel out the clock as they led by seven. Against Virginia Tech, Abanikanda was the lead back on a key fourth-quarter drive. Abanikanda carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards on the drive, which drained 11:28 from the clock, squashing any hopes of a Hokies comeback. True freshman Rodney Hammond has also made his presence known, leading the Panthers with an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Hammond is the Panthers’ third-leading rusher despite playing in only four games to this point.
Wide receivers: A
The wide receiver corps is the deepest group on the team, and they’ve lived up to the preseason hype. First-year position coach Brennan Marion has gotten the most out of his players and star wide receiver Jordan Addison has credited Marion with instilling confidence within the group. Against New Hampshire, the wide receiver corps dropped zero passes, an impressive feat regardless of opponent. The standout of the group is sophomore Addison, who has the second-most touchdown catches in the nation (9). Six of those touchdowns went for 23 yards or more. Taysir Mack has returned to form after an injury-plagued 2020 season, already surpassing his yardage total from last year. Jared Wayne has emerged as another reliable target for Pickett, while Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jaylon Barden and Melquise Stovall have also contributed and scored touchdowns of their own.
Tight ends: A-
It’s hard to overstate how improved the tight end position has been this season compared to recent years. A healthy Lucas Krull has become an important weapon for the Panthers and true freshman Gavin Bartholomew has shown promise when he’s gotten chances. The two have each already surpassed the production of the entire tight end group from last year. In 2020, four tight ends caught a total of nine passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. So far this season, Krull has caught 17 balls for 211 yards and five touchdowns. Bartholomew has 11 receptions for 111 yards and one score, which came against Virginia Tech. Though they’ve both had a few drops, what they’re doing well far outweighs the drops. Having two tight ends who can catch the ball creates matchup problems for opposing defenses who are already tasked with covering the talented crop of wide receivers while accounting for the tailback and a mobile Pickett.
Defensive line: B
The Panthers are ranked No. 17 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just over 100 yards per game. Most of the credit for the ranking belongs to the defensive line. After losing two pass rushers to the NFL, the unit has remained mostly steady even if it’s not putting up the sack numbers it did a year ago. Defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado leads the team with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss, while tackle Calijah Kancey has used his quick burst to cause havoc up front. While the unit isn’t receiving as much attention or as many accolades as in previous years, it remains a strength on the Pitt defense.
Linebackers: B-
SirVocea Dennis leads the team in tackles, despite missing a game and has continued to build on his solid 2020 season. John Petrishen continues to impress after switching from safety prior to last year. He started his first game as a Panther against Virginia Tech this past Saturday. At times, the tackling from the linebacking corps has left a lot to be desired, but they’ve also made big plays that helped the Panthers win. Against Georgia Tech, Cam Bright intercepted Jeff Sims on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive of the game, giving the offense a short field that led to a touchdown. On Georgia Tech’s second drive, Petrishen picked off Sims and returned the ball 33 yards for a score and 14-0 lead. The linebackers were exposed against Western Michigan’s run-pass option (RPO) offense as quarterback Kaleb Eleby and the Broncos carved up the Pitt defense over the middle all day.
Secondary: C
Pitt lost three starting defensive backs from last season, a tough thing for any secondary to overcome, even tougher when playing in Pat Narduzzi’s quarters defense. The Panthers are giving up 219 passing yards per game, which isn’t horrible, but they’ve allowed far too many explosive plays through the air. The secondary was also a major part of the problem against Western Michigan as the Broncos put up 357 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The unit has looked better since that game. Pitt gave up plenty of passing yards and big plays against Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets played from behind for the entirety of the game. The defensive backs have produced some highlight-worthy moments. Brandon Hill intercepted a Hendon Hooker pass with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Pitt clung to a seven-point lead over Tennessee. Damarri Mathis had a pick-six he returned 35 yards against New Hampshire. Erick Hallett intercepted Braxton Burmeister in Virginia Tech territory, giving the offense a short field, which led to the Panthers taking a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The unit has been far from perfect, but limiting explosive plays could go a long way towards keeping opposing offense off the scoreboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.