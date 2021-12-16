A year and a day after announcing via Twitter that he was returning to Pitt for a final season, quarterback Kenny Pickett again used the social-media platform to announce his intent to skip the Peach Bowl – against Michigan State in Atlanta on Dec. 30 – to begin training for the NFL Draft.
While Pickett initially said after the ACC Championship Game that he planned to play in the bowl game, he said he was undecided following offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s departure early last week. Whipple resigned from Pitt on Dec. 7 and accepted the same position at Nebraska the following day. Pickett and Whipple developed a close relationship over the past three years, as Pickett referred to Whipple as family on multiple occasions and said he wouldn’t have returned for the 2021 season if Whipple wasn’t still at Pitt.
In the statement posted to his Twitter account on Thursday evening, Pickett wrote: “To the University of Pittsburgh, thank you for all that you have given me over the past five years. Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, thank you for being by my side throughout my entire career and teaching me life lessons every step of the way. One of the best moments of my football career was standing on stage with you, the team, and our ACC Championship trophy. I will never forget our victory and everything it took to get us there. Coach Whipple, I’m so proud to have learned from you. Together, we accomplished all of our goals and I wish you nothing but the best in the future. To my teammates, the memories we have made will last a lifetime. I am thankful for all the friendships I’ve made and I look forward to keeping those bonds as we move on to the next chapter of our lives. To the fans, thank you for all of your support throughout my career. I am incredibly proud to say I was a part of the team that brought back another trophy to the City of Champions. With love and gratitude, I have decided to forgo the Peach Bowl and begin training for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you, Pittsburgh!”
Pickett’s career at Pitt began in 2017 and his first start was a memorable one, as the 4-7 Panthers upset No. 2 Miami, 24-14, in the final game of the season, ending the Hurricanes’ playoff hopes. He started a total 49 games for the Panthers, missing just two starts, both of which came following an ankle injury in 2020.
The quarterback’s final season at Pitt was nothing short of spectacular. Pickett led the Panthers to an 11-2 record as he posted the best single-season numbers by a quarterback in Pitt history. He finished the season completing 67 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Pickett broke DeShaun Watson’s ACC record for most passing touchdowns in a season with his 42nd touchdown pass which came in Pitt’s 45-21 win over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game.
Pickett also posted some of the best career numbers in Pitt history, including total passing yards and total passing touchdowns, the latter which broke Dan Marino’s record that had stood since 1982.
Pickett finished third in Heisman voting while earning ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors for his performance this season. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award. Pickett was named to five All-America teams, earning first-team honors on the AFCA and Walter Camp All-America teams. He earned second-team nods on the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, and Sporting News All-America teams.
The announcement that Pickett would skip the Peach Bowl comes on the heels of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III also announcing his intention to opt out of the bowl game on Thursday afternoon, leaving the game without two of its marquee players.
Pickett is believed to be one of, if not the, top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many draft analysts have Pickett being a top-20 pick. On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest mock draft in which he projected Pickett to be selected at No. 12 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
