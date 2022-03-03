Kenny Pickett’s performance in 2021 vaulted the Pitt quarterback to the top of the quarterback rankings in this year’s NFL draft class. On Thursday evening, he showed off his skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Pickett’s rise has been compared to that of Joe Burrow, who had a standout year his senior season at Louisiana State before being selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last month in just his second NFL season.
Pickett posted 40-yard dash times of 4.67 and 4.69 seconds, good enough for the third-best time among quarterbacks who ran the 40. Only Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Brown’s E.J. Perry ran faster, posting times of 4.49 and 4.60, respectively. Pickett’s 4.67 is faster than the times that current NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow posted prior to being drafted.
Pickett’s broad jump was 121” and his vertical jump was 33.5”, both also third-best marks among quarterbacks.
The former Pitt quarterback looked solid in throwing drills. When throwing across his body, he hit both of his receivers on deep balls, but his deep throws looked a bit sharper when throwing down the right sideline.
Pickett’s hand size has been the source of much chatter in the lead-up to the draft after deciding against having his hands measured at the Senior Bowl in February. Pickett did different stretches and exercises ahead of the Combine.
“Whatever it measures, it measures. I’m sure that won’t be the end of it but that’ll be the last measurement I’m sure I’ll take of it,” Pickett said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The official measurement came in at 8 1/2 inches. Most quarterbacks in recent years have had hands measuring over 9 inches, but only time will tell if the measurement will hurt his draft stock. Pickett also measured 6-foot-3¼ tall and weighed in at 217 pounds.
Many analysts have projected Pickett to be the first quarterback off the board when the NFL Draft begins on Apr. 28. Mock drafts have had Pickett going anywhere from a top-10 pick to falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will select at No. 20 and need a quarterback following the retirement of 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL.com has Pickett rated as the second-best quarterback prospect with a grade of 6.39 – just below Mississippi’s Matt Corral who was graded at 6.40. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft has Pickett being the first quarterback selected in the draft and going to the Washington Commanders at no. 11.
Pitt and the Steelers share practice facilities creating a unique relationship between Pickett and a professional team that’s scouting him.
“All the (Steelers) coaches said they’ve watched obviously a lot of tape on me and got to see me in person multiple times,” Pickett said. “I think they have kind of a more hands-on, visual look at me versus the film look, so I think a lot more teams will be watching at the combine and pro day. (The Steelers) will too, but they got to see me live.”
The shared practice facilities have also allowed Pickett to cultivate a relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
“There’s those benches when you come off the practice field and he would always come over and hang out with us for a little bit in the summer,” Pickett recalled. “I remember as a freshman, the first time that happened, watching Antonio Brown and Ben (Roethlisberger) out there and he would come sit down and hang out. I wouldn’t leave the bench until he did, obviously. I’ve been there for five years, so it’s been a long time I’ve known Coach (Tomlin) and it’s been a pretty special relationship.”
Watching the Steelers practice for five years also helped Pickett in other ways.
“Being able to watch them practice during the spring and sometimes in the early summer, I think as a young kid coming to college, it just kind of showed me how to be a professional, showed me how to practice the right way,” Pickett said. “It’s something I always tell the young guys coming in to take advantage of and really see how it is to be a pro and how to attack every day at practice.”
The Steelers are not the only NFL team that Pickett has a connection to; he was recruited out of high school by Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Pickett committed to Temple when Rhule was the coach there in 2016 before getting offered by Pitt. The two had a chance to reconnect this week in Indianapolis.
“It was cool seeing him, I haven’t seen him in a long time,” Pickett said. “Obviously smiles when we first saw each other walk into the room. We kind of picked up right where we left off, I’d say, back in 2016 when he was at Temple, and I was originally committed there. He’s a great guy, it was awesome to reconnect.”
