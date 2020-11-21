PITTSBURGH — For their final home game, the departing seniors left their mark at Heinz Field on Saturday in a 47-14 rout of Virginia Tech.
Kenny Pickett completed 35 of 52 passes for 404 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. D.J. Turner caught 15 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, a 64-yarder.
Patrick Jones recovered a fumble. Jason Pinnock intercepted Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker on the second play of the third quarter. Damar Hamlin stuffed Hooker on 4th-and-goal two minutes later.
Kicker Alex Kessman was 4-for-4 on field goals, including making two from more than 50 yards.
Pitt’s Senior Day at Heinz Field looked much different. While seniors would normally be joined on the field by their families before the game, the pandemic made that impossible. Instead, as the seniors took to the field, messages from their families played on the Heinz Field Jumbotron. The lack of normalcy had no effect on the seniors as they put on a show.
The Panthers’ performance was perhaps more impressive given they were without 16 players due to the COVID-19 protocols that forced the cancellation of last week’s game with Georgia Tech.
Pitt was without three-fifths of its starting offensive line as tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy and guard Jake Kradel missed the game. Leading tackler SirVocea Dennis and starting safety Brandon Hill also missed, as did starting wideout Jared Wayne.
Two true freshmen, starting slot receiver Jordan Addison and running back Israel Abanikanda, also did not play, though they were present on the sideline during the game.
Pitt stalled in the red zone early and was forced to settle for field goals. The Panthers led 9-0 midway through the second quarter and were dominating the stat sheet until Hooker connected with wide receiver Tre Turner for a 55-yard touchdown, pulling the Hokies within two.
The touchdown may have lit a fire under Pitt’s offense. The Panthers scored on five of their next six drives, including four touchdowns and completely dominated the second half. Pitt’s defense shut out the Hokies for the final 30 minutes of the game.
Pitt improved to 5-4 and has a showdown with No. 4 Clemson in Death Valley next week.
