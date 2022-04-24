Kenny Pickett’s story is well-known by now.
Following a 2020 season that was marred by a mid-season injury that forced him to miss two games, Pickett chose to return to Pitt for a final year instead of entering the 2021 NFL Draft. At the start of 2021 spring camp, Pickett said he’d sought advice about where he’d be selected and didn’t like what he had heard.
“I think a lot more highly of myself than where I was projected,” Pickett said at the time.
One of the people Pickett reached out to before making his decision was Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl. Nagy’s job is to scout college players and he has many contacts within the NFL.
“Kenny was a fourth- or fifth-round pick for everybody (in the NFL),” Nagy said in January.
Pickett bet on himself by returning in 2021 and showed improvement in many areas – his release was quicker, he went through his progressions faster and his ability to read opposing defenses was better. Pickett also showed more patience and made fewer mistakes on the field.
These improvements helped lead Pickett to having the best season for a Pitt quarterback, no small feat when Hall of Famer Dan Marino is also a Panthers’ alum. Pickett’s 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, 47 total touchdowns and 334 completions all set Pitt records. His 42 passing touchdowns also set an ACC record, surpassing DeShaun Watson’s 41 touchdowns thrown in 2016.
“I thought he could elevate himself a little bit – you always come back, you know the offense better, whatever it might be – but to get all the way where he’s got now, it’s a monumental jump,” Nagy said.
His prolific season earned Pickett ACC Player of the Year honors and third place in Heisman Trophy voting. Pickett’s name shot up draft boards. Instead of being a Day 3 pick, it’s a near certainty that Pickett will hear his name called on Thursday night in Las Vegas, when the first round of the NFL draft will be held.
Pickett will not be one of the 21 prospects attending the draft in Las Vegas. Instead, he’s chosen to stay at home in New Jersey and watch the draft with his family and his fiancée, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Pickett had a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He ran an official time of 4.73 seconds in the 40-yard dash for the third-best time among quarterbacks. His broad jump was 121” and his vertical jump was 33.5”, both also third-best marks among quarterbacks.
His performance at Pitt’s Pro Day a few weeks after the combine also impressed those in attendance, including ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.
“The first thing that jumped out was how the ball was jumping off his arm and his hand. He came out with a mission to basically show NFL scouts and evaluators that he can drive the ball vertically,” McShay said.
“Early in the session, usually it’s five-yard outs, quick slants and warm up. He just came out in the first five or six throws – it was 60 yards-plus down the field. He drove the ball well vertically, and I also saw a lot of energy at the end of his throws on his intermediate throws, too,” McShay continued. “I thought he did a great job.”
McShay also added that he thinks Pickett’s mobility is underrated, especially in comparison to the other top quarterbacks in this year’s class. Pickett rushed for 241 yards in 2021 and scored five rushing touchdowns, the most infamous being the 58-yard “fake slide” touchdown in the ACC championship game. Pickett rushed for a total of 20 touchdowns during his career at Pitt, with 13 coming in his past two seasons.
Unlike 2021 when former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was long projected to be the first overall pick, there is no consensus about which quarterback in this year’s class is the best. McShay said on a recent conference call with the media that he can’t remember a year in which NFL teams had such varied opinions on who the best quarterback in the class is, but he added that most teams have Pickett ranked high at the position.
“Pickett is usually either (ranked) one or two,” McShay said.
Two teams have emerged as the most likely landing spots for Pickett – the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the two teams most draft analysts have pinpointed. Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin were the only two NFL head coaches in attendance for Pitt’s Pro Day.
The Panthers have the No. 6 pick in the draft and Rhule recruited Pickett out of high school when Rhule was the coach at Temple. Pickett initially committed to Temple before receiving offers from Power Five schools and choosing Pitt.
Rhule and Pickett saw each other for the first time since 2016 at the combine in early March. Pickett said it was good to reconnect with Rhule at the time.
The Steelers won’t pick until No. 20, but they need a franchise quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after an 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Many analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper, have predicted Pickett will be selected by the Steelers. They signed free agent Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal. There is already an existing relationship between Pickett and the Steelers since Pitt shares practice facilities with the Steelers on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Pickett has spoken several times of his relationship with Tomlin, as well as offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Canada held the same position at Pitt in 2016 and helped recruit Pickett to the Panthers.
“It would be awesome to play for the Steelers,” Pickett told Adam Breneman on a recent episode of the "Breneman Shows Up" podcast. “I practiced for five years next door. Heinz Field was my home for five years, I’m comfortable playing there. It would be awesome. Coach Canada recruited me. I’m tight with Coach Tomlin, had a lot of conversations with him.”
While Pickett has spoken positively about both Rhule and Tomlin, he told Breneman he doesn’t care what NFL team drafts him.
“I want to go anywhere. The highest pick possible,” Pickett said. “Any team, anywhere. There could be a new team that pops up in Alaska, they pick me first overall, I’m doing backflips. I’m hopping on a plane and going.”
“Wherever, it’s a dream. The NFL is the dream.”
