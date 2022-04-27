For John Petrishen, seven years of college football are culminating this weekend, when he hopes to find himself a home in the NFL.
The Lower Burrell native spent the first four years of his college football career at Penn State. His was beset with injuries during his time with the Nittany Lions and appeared in just 16 games before transferring to Pitt in 2019. Prior to the 2020 season, Petrishen switched positions from safety to linebacker. He played in all 11 games in 2020, serving on both special teams and as a backup at "Star" linebacker.
In 2021, Petrishen made great strides. He played in all 14 games and started six at "Star" linebacker. He was third on the team with 74 tackles and led the team with three interceptions, including a pick-six against Georgia Tech. He also tallied 8.5 tackles for loss ad 4.5 sacks.
He was twice named ACC Linebacker of the Week honors for his performances against Georgia Tech and Duke and earned Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention status. He was also invited to the College Gridiron Showcase where he was listed as an inside linebacker.
Petrishen’s performance at Pitt’s pro day may have helped his NFL prospects. His 4.18 short shuttle time would have been first among linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine and his 6.97 three-cone drill would have ranked second.
The 6-foot-7/8”, 227-pound Petrishen also ran a 4.55 40-yard dash.
“Everybody said I really helped myself out today,” Petrishen said on Pitt’s pro day. “People said I could run myself into the draft with my numbers today. I talked to a lot of teams who said they liked me a lot.”
Petrishen recognized the gravity of Pitt’s pro day.
“I was telling my dad, it’s probably the most important interview of my life today, doing this in front of everybody,” Petrishen said.
Petrishen’s fellow safety-turned-linebacker Phil Campbell III also may have helped his case for the NFL with a 4.51 40-yard dash on pro day, which would have been the fourth fastest time among linebackers at the combine. He measured at 6-foot-1/2” and weighed in at 219 pounds.
“This was a fun experience,” Campbell said on pro day. “I got to meet a whole bunch of scouts and I’m proud of my performance.”
Campbell made 32 starts and played in 57 games over the past five seasons at Pitt. He started at safety and "Star" linebacker before spending the past two seasons at the "Money" linebacker position.
After playing at different positions in college, Campbell has drawn interest from some teams who want him as a weakside linebacker, while others see him as a down safety.
“I believe I could play safety. I have range. I can also come down in the box to play linebacker,” Campbell said. “My ability to adapt and my versatility is my biggest strong suit, so I think teams see that.”
Campbell amassed 68 tackles, eight stops for loss and 4.5 sacks during the 2021 season. He earned ACC honorable mention recognition for his performance in his final season at Pitt and played in the College Gridiron Showcase all-star game following the season.
“I’m proud of how I played at the CGS,” Campbell said. “I wish I got to a larger bowl, but that’s just a chip on my shoulder going into my rookie year.”
Chase Pine, another linebacker with a lengthy college career, also participated in Pitt’s pro day. Pine trained at TEST Football in New Jersey along with Pitt teammate Kenny Pickett.
The 6-foot-2¾”, 247-pound Pine posted a 4.41 short shuttle time and 7.51 three-cone time.
During his career at Pitt, he started 11 games at middle linebacker and played in 58 games. In 2021, he compiled 31 tackles and three stops for loss.
“(I’m) someone that’s willing to work hard every day,” Pine said. “Being here at Pitt has definitely made me understand that practice and all of that is what is going to work, so I’m just ready to go out there and give it my all.”
Keyshon Camp wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, but his 4.68 40-yard dash on Pitt’s pro day would have been the fastest among defensive tackles at the combine.
It wasn’t just his 40-yard dash time that was impressive, either. Camp did 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would have been second among defensive tackles at the combine. His 31.5” vertical jump and 9’2” broad jump would have ranked third and fourth, respectively. He measured 6-foot-2 7/8” and weighed in at 283 pounds.
“I feel like today went real good. I think it played in my favor,” Camp said after completing his drills. “I was doing everything in the offseason to make sure things went good (today).”
Camp started eight games and played in 10 in the 2021 season, finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He played in the Tropical Bowl all-star game where he won Most Valuable Lineman honors.
During his Pitt career, Camp made 22 starts and played in 35 games over the past five seasons. He was sidelined with an injury for much of the 2018 season and tore his ACL in the opening game of 2019, but hasn’t let those injuries define him or his college career.
“Injures happened in the past. I just try to think about the future,” Camp said. “I just came out here and made sure I was healthy to be able to showcase my talent.”
Australian native Kirk Christodoulou made a name for himself over the past four years as Pitt’s punter. His 41.94 net punting average in 2020 set a school record and Christodoulou was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. He earned ACC honorable mention status and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American team.
Christodoulou continued where he left off in 2021, averaging 41.4 yards as a senior. In the ACC championship game against Wake Forest, Christodoulou had five punts land inside the 20-yard line, matching his career high.
He was named to the ACC academic team for the fourth consecutive year and was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
On Pitt’s pro day, Christodoulou hit some balls off the roof of Pitt’s indoor practice facility before heading outside.
“I felt really good. I really enjoyed it. Maybe put a couple holes in the roof,” Christodoulou joked. “Other than that, it was a good day. I’m happy with it. We’ll see what happens.”
