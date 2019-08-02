PITTSBURGH – On Friday morning, Pat Narduzzi opened his fifth training camp as head coach at Pitt as the Panthers prepare to defend their ACC Coastal Division title. With just four weeks until the Panthers open the season against current division favorite Virginia at Heinz Field, there’s plenty of work to be done.
In that time, the coaching staff will have to determine starters along the offensive line, in the backfield, and install a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
The first practice didn’t yield many answers, but afterwards Narduzzi spoke at length about the challenges that lie ahead.
Regarding the offensive line, Narduzzi said he is confident in position coach Dave Borbely’s ability to develop his players. He also added this year’s line is taller and more athletic than last year’s group. Narduzzi isn’t terribly concerned about there being so many fresh faces along the line that returns just one starter from last year.
“They lack a little experience, but we’ve all lacked experience at one point,” Narduzzi said. “That doesn’t mean you can’t be successful.”
Another position with major turnover is running back. Following the departure of the first 1,000-yard rushing duo in Pitt history, the backfield will be in search of new stars this season.
Narduzzi is confident in the group he has, which includes returning players A.J. Davis, Todd Sibley Jr., and Mychale Salahuddin.
“It’s those three guys, and then we’re going to find out what Vincent Davis and Daniel Carter and Kyle Vreen, all those guys, have at that position, as well,” Narduzzi said.
Vincent Davis and Daniel Carter are both freshmen, while Kyle Vreen is a junior who has yet to see game action.
The coach is so confident in the depth he has at running back that sophomore V’Lique Carter has been moved to wide receiver.
“With some of those little motions we do, we’ll be able to get the ball in his hands somehow,” Narduzzi said. “He’s really electric out in space.”
It’s easy to imagine V’Lique Carter having a similar role as Quadree Henderson had in recent years and turning jet sweeps into big plays.
Whipple agreed with Narduzzi’s assessment of V’Lique Carter.
“We’ve got to find ways to get him the ball,” Whipple said. “He’s an explosive player.”
The running backs will also play an important role in determining the type of offensive scheme the Panthers employ, according to Whipple.
“What schemes are we going to do? I think a lot of that has to do with the backs,” Whipple said.
He demonstrated this point by drawing on his experience as a coach for the Steelers and referenced the contrasting running styles of two familiar names.
“Willie Parker didn’t get the same runs as Jerome Bettis, but they’re both good players,” Whipple said.
“We’re just feeling those guys out,” Whipple said referring to the current stable of running backs.
As far as how the team is adapting to the new offense, Narduzzi has been pleased so far, but remains cautiously optimistic.
“Yeah, it’s gone well, as expected,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, we haven’t had the test yet. The kids can say ‘I’m studying hard for that exam,’ but until you have that test and the exam, you never know how it goes.
“The exam is on the 31st in the evening, and we’re going to find out there.”
This year’s opening game will be a stiffer test than usual, as Pitt battles Virginia to kick off the season. Typically, they would be starting with a non-conference opponent, but the Panthers were tapped to play Virginia in primetime to coincide with the launch of the ACC Network later this month.
Narduzzi didn’t see it as a slight that Pitt is picked to finish fourth in the division they won just nine months ago. When he was asked if he would use it as motivation for this season, Narduzzi pointed to last year’s preseason rankings.
“Not really. I mean, I think we were picked fifth a year ago,” the Pitt coach said. “I wish we were picked sixth, really; push us down.
“I’m not worried about what the preseason ranks look like. I’m worried about what the postseason ranks look like.”
