Starting a bowl game after spending the regular season as a backup is something Pitt quarterback Nick Patti is already familiar with.
Patti will start the Sun Bowl for the Panthers against UCLA on Friday in El Paso in place of Kedon Slovis, who transferred to Brigham Young after one season at Pitt. Patti’s start in the Sun Bowl comes a year to the day after he started the Peach Bowl against Michigan State following Kenny Pickett opting out.
Though he was knocked out of the Peach Bowl in the first quarter after sustaining a broken collarbone, Patti thinks the experience he had preparing for the bowl game last year has helped him ahead of Friday's Sun Bowl.
“The bowl games are weird. You get a couple of weeks off, it’s not game after game,” Patti said. “You got to train your body, you got to give yourself time to rest and get back into it. I think getting that experience last year was great. I was ready for the game. Obviously I got hurt, but I’m ready to come back and show out this game.”
Coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed Patti will start after Monday’s practice in El Paso, but added that redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell will also see some snaps in Friday’s game.
“We expect both of them to play. We’ll just play it by ear and see how it goes,” Narduzzi said.
Yarnell made one start this season in Week 3 against Western Michigan after both Slovis and Patti were injured the week before against Tennessee. Yarnell completed 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos.
The Panthers will be without at least nine starters for the Sun Bowl, with Slovis and defensive end John Morgan entering the transfer portal and seven other players – running back Israel Abanikanda, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, safety Brandon Hill, and offensive tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy – choosing to opt out of the bowl game ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
On offense, Abanikanda’s shoes will be the toughest to fill. Pitt’s offense ran through Abanikanda this season, with the junior tailback rushing for 1,431 yards and compiling 1,805 all-purpose yards, while leading the country with 21 touchdowns.
Sophomore Rodney Hammond, who was battling for the starting running back position with Abanikanda before sustaining an injury in Pitt’s opening game against West Virginia, will likely get the bulk of the carries against the Bruins.
“He’s a really good football player,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in him. We’ve got Vince Davis as well, C’Bo (Flemister), so we’ve got plenty of guys in that backfield. It was a strong point for us coming into the season, so we feel really good with those guys.”
Patti says he and Hammond already have a good rapport after taking second team reps together in practice throughout the season.
“Me and Rodney have a good connection. Since the last year, obviously, we played together. A lot of times he was the second team guy, so I was in with him for the second team reps,” Patti said. “I’ve had a lot of reps with Rodney and we’re comfortable, so we’re ready to go.”
Pitt’s defense will be tasked with stopping UCLA’s high-powered offense, which ranks third in the country, averaging 507.8 yards per game. Doing so without several starting defensive linemen, including unanimous All-American Kancey, will be a challenge. It’s one defensive coordinator Randy Bates feels his unit is up for.
“The nice thing for us on defense is we rotate a lot of players, so Calijah wasn’t the only starter that we have. We’ve got a lot of kids who have started a lot of games, a lot of depth there. But certainly (Kancey) is a tremendous loss,” Bates said.
Slowing the Bruins’ two-headed monster of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet will be a challenge for the Panthers. While there has been speculation that one or both could choose not to play in the Sun Bowl, both Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet made the trip to El Paso and Narduzzi says Pitt is preparing for UCLA’s starters.
Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions this season, while adding 631 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 scores while catching 37 passes for 321 yards. He leads the country with 168 all-purpose yards per game.
Both Bates and Narduzzi compared Thompson-Robinson to an ACC quarterback Pitt has faced in recent years: Louisville’s Malik Cunningham.
“(Thompson-Robinson) is athletic and can sling it. He’s a leader. He’s tough. You can see he plays with a lot of swag,” Narduzzi said.
“I think he is a game-breaker on basically broken plays where you’re trying to sack him and he breaks free. You can’t cover everybody and stop him at all times,” Bates said. “Keeping him in the pocket and keeping him from making big plays with his feet on pass plays, I think is really critical. That’s something we really spend a lot of time on.”
Narduzzi says Charbonnet reminds him of another Cardinal, but not a Louisville Cardinal. The coach sees a lot of current Arizona Cardinal James Conner – who played under Narduzzi at Pitt – in Charbonnet.
“He’s a bruiser. He’ll run you down. He’ll run through you,” Narduzzi said.
Friday’s game marks Pitt’s fourth appearance in the Sun Bowl. The Panthers own a 1-2 record in the game, with their only win coming over Texas A&M in 1989. Pitt’s other two appearances were forgettable ones – or at least ones Pitt fans may want to forget. Oregon State topped Pitt 3-0 in the 2008 Sun Bowl, while Stanford pulled out a 14-13 win in the 2018 edition.
The Sun Bowl will kick off on Friday at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS.
