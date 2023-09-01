PITTSBURGH – For the first time during his head-coaching tenure at Pitt, Pat Narduzzi’s counterpart on the opposing sideline will be one of his former assistants when Pitt hosts Wofford on Saturday.
Shawn Watson – Pitt’s offensive coordinator from 2017-18 – was named the permanent head coach of the Terriers in December after being the interim coach since early October.
Before Watson took over, the football team hadn’t won a game in 13 months. After beginning 2021 with a victory over Elon, the Terriers lost their final 10 contests that season.
The 2022 season began with the team losing six straight, and coach Josh Conklin – Pitt’s defensive coordinator from 2015-17 – resigned after the team began 0-5. Watson, then the offensive coordinator, was named the interim coach soon after Conklin’s resignation.
“They didn't win a game before he took over, and again, I've got a lot of respect for the head coach prior to that, but just a little bit of a change with the offensive coordinator and someone else calling it and Shawn taking over as a head coach,” Narduzzi said.
In addition to leading Wofford to a 3-3 record to finish the season, the Terriers’ offensive production soared after Watson took over – they went from averaging seven points per game in their first five matchups to averaging almost 31 over their final six.
Watson has remained the team’s offensive coordinator, and Narduzzi can see Watson’s fingerprints all over the offensive scheme.
“There's all the zone plays, and there's definitely the Shawn Watson influence on their offense with all the 12 personnel and all the outside zone, inside zone, the wide zone as he'll call it, so you certainly see all the same stuff,” Narduzzi said.
Wofford will be turning to one of two inexperienced quarterbacks to start against Pitt, so It’s likely that the Terriers will lean heavily on their run game and their leading rusher from last season, Kyle Parsons, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2022.
Narduzzi is expecting the Wofford offense to test the communication skills among his new starters on defense, including two new starting safeties in Javon McIntyre and P.J. O’Brien, and Shayne Simon taking over at middle linebacker.
“They do a lot of unbalanced formations, so we’re going to have to communicate,” Narduzzi said. “I think communication is critical with all the new guys.”
As for Pitt’s offense, quarterback Phil Jurkovec is probably not the only offensive player who will make his Panthers debut against Wofford. Narduzzi has been vocal throughout training camp about the progress he’s seen from freshman wide receiver Kenny Johnson, and the coach says he expects Johnson to play a lot for the team this season.
“I’ve just seen (Johnson) continue to rise,” Narduzzi said. “I can see seeing Kenny early and then find out what we’ve got from there.”
Johnson didn’t enroll at Pitt until this summer, but quickly put himself in position to see playing time as a true freshman. Narduzzi said it’s because of what Johnson has done both on and off the field.
“He’s really mature. You didn’t have a problem with him off the field. He didn't miss this or miss that. He wasn't late for something,” Narduzzi said, “and then what he did on the field is consistent.”
“It comes to trust and the coaches trust him right now. I think there's a lot of trust in Kenny right now to go out there and do it on the field, just like he's done in practice,” Narduzzi continued. “That guy has been consistent from top to bottom, on the field, off the field.
“Mentally, he's strong. He doesn't make mistakes.”
Pitt and Wofford will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
