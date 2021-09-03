PITTSBURGH, Pa. – When Pitt takes the field against Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time since November 2019 that the football team will be playing in front of fans at Heinz Field without the capacity limits that were present last fall due to the pandemic.
Kenny Pickett is eager to be back in front of fans.
“I’m really excited to have my family there and have my friends there. They travel out to every game, but they couldn’t come into the stadium (last year),” the quarterback said this week. “Having a full stadium, my friends and family there, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Pickett is beginning his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Panthers and his third under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple – who said he's seen Pickett take a step forward from where he was a year ago.
“Just rhythm and understanding and processing things faster than having to think about it,” Whipple said, adding that Pickett is making his reads quicker and getting the ball out of his hand faster than in the past.
Coaching ties
Whipple will be facing his former school when the Panthers square off versus UMass for the first time. Whipple had two different stints as the Minutemen’s head coach, first from 1998-2003 and the second from 2014-18.
UMass won the Division I-AA (now FCS) Championship in Whipple’s first season in 1998 and he led Minutemen to a 49-26 record during his first tenure with the team. His return didn’t go as well, as Massachusetts had made the jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision by the time he was back with the Minutemen. From 2014-18, Massachusetts went 16-44. Whipple and the school mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2018 season, just two months before he was hired at Pitt to take Pickett under his wing.
Coach Pat Narduzzi said Whipple hasn’t talked about UMass other than in regard to this weekend’s game.
“I think that’s (way in the past). If there is, he's not going to be the type of guy, oh, can't wait to play them,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, we all know, in every profession, it's natural, it's human that you want to go do that. But you know, the emotions won't get into the game.”
Transfers galore
The Minutemen have won just one game since Whipple’s departure, going 1-11 in 2019 and 0-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season. However, they’ve added 31 transfers, including 10 from Power 5 schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan and North Carolina.
One of those transfers, Tyler Lytle, will be making his first collegiate start at quarterback against the Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Lytle spent 2017-19 at Colorado, where he appeared in seven games for the Buffaloes. Narduzzi says Lytle moves well and makes good decisions, but there isn’t much tape of him for the Panthers to study.
Unlike last season in which Pitt and every other ACC team only had one non-conference game, this year the Panthers will begin the season with four non-conference games before finishing off the season with eight straight ACC games.
Following UMass, the Panthers will travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee in the Johnny Majors Classic before returning home to play Western Michigan and New Hampshire on consecutive Saturdays at Heinz Field.
Narduzzi is pleased that the Panthers will have more time to prepare for conference play this year.
“We are just looking at one at a time but definitely having some non-conference games helps,” Narduzzi said. “It's not going to change how we do things or what we do.”
